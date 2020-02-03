Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antietam 64, Berks Christian 36

Archbishop Ryan 63, Archbishop Carroll 55

Archbishop Wood 80, St. Joseph’s Prep 69

Biglerville 56, York Country Day 25

Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Richland 59

Brentwood 56, Fort Cherry 47

Brockway 61, Cameron County 56

Central Valley 68, Cowanesque Valley 55

Central York 71, South Western 50

Clearfield 63, West Branch 37

Columbia 82, Linville Hill 50

Cranberry 56, Venango 47

Dallastown Area 66, Shippensburg 58, OT

Danville 60, Central Columbia 49

Easton 67, Bethlehem Freedom 60

Forest Area 61, Tidioute Charter 25

Frazier 50, West Greene 46

Gettysburg 58, Cedar Cliff 52

Hanover 54, York County Tech 41

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 66, Huntingdon 59

Holy Ghost Prep 54, Neshaminy 39

Hundred, W.Va. 80, Mapletown 54

Kane Area 45, Smethport 41

Kennard-Dale 54, Annville-Cleona 45

Keystone 82, Saegertown 40

Lancaster Christian 59, Lancaster Country Day 56

Lewisburg 50, Warrior Run 37

Ligonier Valley 73, Penns Manor 53

Meadowbrook Christian 67, Bucktail 55

Montour 72, West Mifflin 52

Montoursville 74, Neumann 42

North Clarion 50, Dubois Central Catholic 33

North Penn/Liberty 57, South Williamsport 52

North Schuylkill 64, Minersville 46

Northampton 71, Allentown Central Catholic 45

Palumbo 66, Bodine 26

Parkland 49, Nazareth Area 40

Portage Area 66, Conemaugh Township 54

Punxsutawney 65, Redbank Valley 56

Renaissance Academy 59, Malvern Phelps 57

Selinsgrove 55, Greenwood 35

South Allegheny 64, Carlynton 48

Susquehannock 62, Littlestown 56

Turkeyfoot Valley 84, Union Grant, W.Va. 46

Tussey Mountain 56, Southern Fulton 53

Upper Perkiomen 63, Kutztown 51

Warren 51, St. Marys 43

Westmont Hilltop 87, Cambria Heights 57

Wyomissing 47, Fleetwood 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 46, Valley View 37

Abraham Lincoln 34, Rush 18

Albert Gallatin 48, Uniontown 46

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 42, Venango 27

Apollo-Ridge 73, Highlands 48

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 45, Propel Andrew Street 22

Avella 59, Mapletown 16

Baldwin 65, Hempfield Area 46

Beaver Area 57, Freedom Area 16

Bedford 54, Somerset 32

Belvidere, N.J. 57, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 25

Bentworth 29, Carmichaels 27

Berks Catholic 52, Conrad Weiser 34

Berlin-Brothersvalley 63, Rockwood 29

Berwick 45, Pittston Area 26

Bethel Park 73, Canon-McMillan 42

Bethlehem Catholic 64, Allentown Allen 30

Bishop Canevin 77, Fort Cherry 32

Bishop McCort 76, Chestnut Ridge 48

Blackhawk 86, Ambridge 22

Blacklick Valley 66, Conemaugh Valley 37

Burgettstown 45, Chartiers-Houston 24

Cambria Heights 74, Bald Eagle Area 38

Cameron County 37, Johnsonburg 29

Carlynton 72, Valley 22

Cedar Cliff 56, Penn Manor 35

Central Cambria 54, Bishop Guilfoyle 42

Central Martinsburg 42, Brookville 38

Central Valley 62, Quaker Valley 52

Central York 63, Spring Grove 60, OT

Charleroi 39, Brownsville 26

Chartiers Valley 69, Moon 55

Cochranton 69, Eisenhower 37

Cowanesque Valley 39, Troy 28

Dallas 61, Hazleton Area 52

Delco Christian 46, Chichester 38

Derry 51, Deer Lakes 43

Dover 48, South Western 37

Dunmore 50, Forest City 6

East Allegheny 53, Shady Side Academy 35

Eden Christian 52, Cornell 17

Elizabeth Forward 69, Yough 27

Elk Lake 45, Mountain View 36

Ellis School 61, Jeannette 35

Elwood City Riverside 41, Avonworth 23

Emmaus 53, Whitehall 48

Erie McDowell 41, Hickory 31

Fairview 58, Conneaut, Ohio 13

Fleetwood 47, Schuylkill Valley 36

Forest Hills 52, Westmont Hilltop 29

Franklin Towne Charter 55, Fels 25

Germantown Academy 74, St. Elizabeth, Del. 65

Governor Mifflin 55, Reading 34

Gratz 52, Martin Luther King 31

Greensburg Salem 47, Indiana 41

Grove City 57, Franklin 26

Hampton 40, Franklin Regional 31

Harbor Creek 64, Corry 25

Hill Freedman 45, Parkway West 33

Hollidaysburg 44, Altoona 41

Holy Redeemer 70, Lake-Lehman 55

Honesdale 49, Wallenpaupack 27

Hughesville 39, Penns Valley 37

Jim Thorpe 68, Blue Mountain 27

Juniata Valley 61, West Branch 10

Kennedy Catholic 61, Mercer 36

Keystone Oaks 52, Hopewell 45

Knoch 53, Freeport 52

Kutztown 40, Upper Perkiomen 25

Lakeview 51, Sharpsville 43

Laurel 65, New Brighton 26

Leechburg 51, St. Joseph 50

Line Mountain 64, Newport 41

Mahanoy Area 57, Shenandoah Valley 28

Marian Catholic 70, Weatherly 12

Mars 28, Armstrong 26

McGuffey 53, Waynesburg Central 44

McKeesport 59, Ringgold 47

Meadowbrook Christian 39, Bucktail 19

Mercyhurst Prep 75, Titusville 25

Minersville 45, Lourdes Regional 32

Mohawk 72, Ellwood City 35

Montrose 73, Lackawanna Trail 40

Mount Lebanon 63, Peters Township 31

Mount Union 38, Williamsburg, Kan. 32

Neshannock 64, Beaver Falls 27

North Allegheny 62, Butler 39

North Penn-Mansfield 56, North Penn/Liberty 30

North Pocono 52, Delaware Valley 42

North Schuylkill 58, Pottsville 36

Northampton 42, Allentown Central Catholic 40

Northumberland Christian 63, Columbia-Montour 9

Northwestern 41, Seneca 35

Old Forge 68, Mid Valley 30

Oley Valley 43, Tulpehocken 40

Parkland 49, Nazareth Area 43, OT

Penn Hills 52, Oakland Catholic 37

Penn-Trafford 51, Norwin 50

Pennsbury 44, New Hope-Solebury 26

Pine-Richland 43, North Hills 27

Pittsburgh North Catholic 83, Burrell 41

Portersville Christian 45, Commodore Perry 41

Richland 63, Greater Johnstown 47

Ridgway 31, Smethport 10

Rising Sun, Md. 57, Octorara 27

Riverside 77, Lakeland 24

Riverview 58, Brentwood 34

Saegertown 38, Cambridge Springs 34

Scranton Holy Cross 61, Carbondale 23

Scranton Prep 65, Scranton 34

Seneca Valley 51, Fox Chapel 47

Sewickley Academy Panthers 44, Union 29

Shade 50, Meyersdale 40

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 32, Southern Fulton 24

Slippery Rock 65, Conneaut Area 26

Souderton 44, Gwynedd Mercy 33

South Fayette 58, West Allegheny 20

South Park 63, Bethlehem Center 48

South Side 67, Aliquippa 37

Southmoreland 60, Belle Vernon 36

Steel Valley 62, South Allegheny 60

Sto-Rox 51, Shenango 29

Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 66, Chester 25

Susquehanna 54, Blue Ridge 16

Tacony Academy 50, Science Leadership Center City 42

Thomas Jefferson 57, Montour 33

Towanda 67, Williamson 17

Tunkhannock 42, Hanover Area 40

Twin Valley 42, Exeter 25

Union City 69, Tidioute Charter 27

Upper St. Clair 47, Connellsville 17

Villa Maria 42, Warren 25

Vincentian Academy 57, Quigley Catholic 33

Washington 54, Seton-LaSalle 50

West Greene 75, Geibel Catholic 18

West Lawn Wilson 57, Muhlenberg 37

West Middlesex 75, Jamestown 24

West Mifflin 45, Mount Pleasant 29

Winchester Thurston 55, Springdale 25

Windber 75, Ferndale 28

Wissahickon 44, Council Rock South 32

Woodland Hills 58, Greater Latrobe 52

Wyoming Seminary 61, MMI Prep 14

Wyoming Valley West 45, Nanticoke Area 43

Wyomissing 67, Brandywine Heights 35

York Country Day 68, Dayspring Christian 52

York Suburban 64, Littlestown 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/