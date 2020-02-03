Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 66, Mantua Crestwood 56
Albany Alexander 46, Jackson 23
Batavia 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42
Beallsville 66, Hundred, W.Va. 28
Belmont Union Local 63, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59
Bethel-Tate 78, Blanchester 27
Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Bellaire 46
Botkins 51, Lima Perry 34
Bowerston Conotton Valley 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60
Bristol 58, Andover Pymatuning Valley 44
Brooke, W.Va. 61, Richmond Edison 18
Brookville 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 24
Cambridge 59, Rayland Buckeye 16
Can. Glenoak 77, Massillon 38
Can. South 53, Mogadore Field 35
Canal Fulton Northwest 64, Doylestown Chippewa 60
Canfield 45, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 44
Canfield S. Range 53, Girard 31
Cardington-Lincoln 81, Marion Elgin 34
Carlisle 60, Eaton 51
Castalia Margaretta 67, Perrysburg 66
Cin. Colerain 35, Hamilton Ross 21
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54, Batavia Clermont NE 38
Cin. Wyoming 65, Cin. NW 33
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 82, Shaker Hts. 37
Clyde 62, Sandusky St. Mary 55
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60, Greenup Co., Ky. 54
Corning Miller 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 48
Day. Carroll 67, Minster 65, OT
Dresden Tri-Valley 57, Cols. Hartley 33
Elyria First Baptist Christian 47, Oberlin 40
Elyria Open Door 58, Wickliffe 47
Fairview, Pa. 58, Conneaut 13
Felicity-Franklin 63, St. Patrick, Ky. 49
Findlay 56, Oregon Clay 49
Ft. Jennings 45, Van Wert Lincolnview 38
Galion Northmor 66, Bucyrus Wynford 60
Garfield Hts. Trinity 56, Maple Hts. 52
Glouster Trimble 50, Belpre 41
Greenfield McClain 54, Manchester 49
Hamilton Badin 44, Trenton Edgewood 37
Hannibal River 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 30
Hanoverton United 58, Lisbon David Anderson 47
Harrod Allen E. 49, Waynesfield-Goshen 43
Hebron Lakewood 68, Newark Cath. 60
Houston 55, Union City Mississinawa Valley 32
Ironton 49, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 37
Ironton Rock Hill 54, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 35
Jamestown Greeneview 54, Spring. Kenton Ridge 46
Jeromesville Hillsdale 48, Mansfield Christian 39
Kalida 42, Holgate 19
Kinsman Badger 52, Newbury 21
Leesburg Fairfield 64, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 51
Legacy Christian 53, Day. Christian 25
Lewistown Indian Lake 45, DeGraff Riverside 43
Logan 57, Heath 37
Lorain 52, Bedford 32
Lorain Clearview 53, Vermilion 45
Lynchburg-Clay 59, Fayetteville-Perry 45
Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Alliance 18
Marietta 63, Ripley, W.Va. 37
Massillon Jackson 67, E. Can. 32
Massillon Tuslaw 53, Smithville 35
McArthur Vinton County 84, Bidwell River Valley 62
McDonald 59, Sebring McKinley 27
Middletown Fenwick 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 44
Middletown Madison Senior 45, Day. Oakwood 40
Millbury Lake 49, Youngs. Boardman 45
Mineral Ridge 36, New Middletown Spring. 31
Mogadore 42, Windham 29
Mt. Orab Western Brown 44, New Richmond 35
N. Can. Hoover 50, Medina 25
New Lebanon Dixie 53, Spring. NE 31
New Madison Tri-Village 57, Clayton Northmont 49
New Paris National Trail 45, Tipp City Bethel 40
Newton Local 39, Cedarville 34
Norton 47, Barberton 41, OT
Oak Hill 62, Lucasville Valley 37
Orwell Grand Valley 59, Fairport Harbor Harding 40
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 48, Columbia Station Columbia 46
Pemberville Eastwood 61, Tol. Christian 48
Pickerington Cent. 73, Lancaster 31
Piketon 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37
Poland Seminary 60, Hubbard 20
Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, Minford 49
Reedsville Eastern 51, Racine Southern 39, OT
Richfield Revere 56, Cle. VASJ 32
Rossford 54, Port Clinton 28
Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, W. Union 37
Seaman N. Adams 49, Peebles 40
Seton 58, St. Henry, Ky. 36
Tol. St. Ursula 55, Fremont Ross 31
Twinsburg 48, Mentor 32
Ursuline Academy 58, Kings Mills Kings 40
W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Cin. Sycamore 54
Waterford 28, Wahama, W.Va. 22
Wayne, W.Va. 55, Chesapeake 46
Wheelersburg 63, Beaver Eastern 31
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 66, Shadyside 62, OT
Willard 48, Tol. Rogers 41
Williamsburg 62, Georgetown 38
Wilmington 61, Goshen 29
Yellow Springs 51, St. Paris Graham 44
Youngs. Ursuline 44, Youngs. East 38
Zanesville Maysville 60, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Day. Dunbar vs. Whitehall-Yearling, ppd.
McDermott Scioto NW vs. Waverly, ppd. to Feb 8th.
Portsmouth W. vs. S. Webster, ppd. to Feb 8th.
