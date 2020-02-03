Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 66, Mantua Crestwood 56

Albany Alexander 46, Jackson 23

Batavia 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42

Beallsville 66, Hundred, W.Va. 28

Belmont Union Local 63, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59

Bethel-Tate 78, Blanchester 27

Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Bellaire 46

Botkins 51, Lima Perry 34

Bowerston Conotton Valley 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60

Bristol 58, Andover Pymatuning Valley 44

Brooke, W.Va. 61, Richmond Edison 18

Brookville 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 24

Cambridge 59, Rayland Buckeye 16

Can. Glenoak 77, Massillon 38

Can. South 53, Mogadore Field 35

Canal Fulton Northwest 64, Doylestown Chippewa 60

Canfield 45, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 44

Canfield S. Range 53, Girard 31

Cardington-Lincoln 81, Marion Elgin 34

Carlisle 60, Eaton 51

Castalia Margaretta 67, Perrysburg 66

Cin. Colerain 35, Hamilton Ross 21

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54, Batavia Clermont NE 38

Cin. Wyoming 65, Cin. NW 33

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 82, Shaker Hts. 37

Clyde 62, Sandusky St. Mary 55

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60, Greenup Co., Ky. 54

Corning Miller 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 48

Day. Carroll 67, Minster 65, OT

Dresden Tri-Valley 57, Cols. Hartley 33

Elyria First Baptist Christian 47, Oberlin 40

Elyria Open Door 58, Wickliffe 47

Fairview, Pa. 58, Conneaut 13

Felicity-Franklin 63, St. Patrick, Ky. 49

Findlay 56, Oregon Clay 49

Ft. Jennings 45, Van Wert Lincolnview 38

Galion Northmor 66, Bucyrus Wynford 60

Garfield Hts. Trinity 56, Maple Hts. 52

Glouster Trimble 50, Belpre 41

Greenfield McClain 54, Manchester 49

Hamilton Badin 44, Trenton Edgewood 37

Hannibal River 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 30

Hanoverton United 58, Lisbon David Anderson 47

Harrod Allen E. 49, Waynesfield-Goshen 43

Hebron Lakewood 68, Newark Cath. 60

Houston 55, Union City Mississinawa Valley 32

Ironton 49, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 37

Ironton Rock Hill 54, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 35

Jamestown Greeneview 54, Spring. Kenton Ridge 46

Jeromesville Hillsdale 48, Mansfield Christian 39

Kalida 42, Holgate 19

Kinsman Badger 52, Newbury 21

Leesburg Fairfield 64, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 51

Legacy Christian 53, Day. Christian 25

Lewistown Indian Lake 45, DeGraff Riverside 43

Logan 57, Heath 37

Lorain 52, Bedford 32

Lorain Clearview 53, Vermilion 45

Lynchburg-Clay 59, Fayetteville-Perry 45

Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Alliance 18

Marietta 63, Ripley, W.Va. 37

Massillon Jackson 67, E. Can. 32

Massillon Tuslaw 53, Smithville 35

McArthur Vinton County 84, Bidwell River Valley 62

McDonald 59, Sebring McKinley 27

Middletown Fenwick 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 44

Middletown Madison Senior 45, Day. Oakwood 40

Millbury Lake 49, Youngs. Boardman 45

Mineral Ridge 36, New Middletown Spring. 31

Mogadore 42, Windham 29

Mt. Orab Western Brown 44, New Richmond 35

N. Can. Hoover 50, Medina 25

New Lebanon Dixie 53, Spring. NE 31

New Madison Tri-Village 57, Clayton Northmont 49

New Paris National Trail 45, Tipp City Bethel 40

Newton Local 39, Cedarville 34

Norton 47, Barberton 41, OT

Oak Hill 62, Lucasville Valley 37

Orwell Grand Valley 59, Fairport Harbor Harding 40

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 48, Columbia Station Columbia 46

Pemberville Eastwood 61, Tol. Christian 48

Pickerington Cent. 73, Lancaster 31

Piketon 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37

Poland Seminary 60, Hubbard 20

Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, Minford 49

Reedsville Eastern 51, Racine Southern 39, OT

Richfield Revere 56, Cle. VASJ 32

Rossford 54, Port Clinton 28

Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, W. Union 37

Seaman N. Adams 49, Peebles 40

Seton 58, St. Henry, Ky. 36

Tol. St. Ursula 55, Fremont Ross 31

Twinsburg 48, Mentor 32

Ursuline Academy 58, Kings Mills Kings 40

W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Cin. Sycamore 54

Waterford 28, Wahama, W.Va. 22

Wayne, W.Va. 55, Chesapeake 46

Wheelersburg 63, Beaver Eastern 31

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 66, Shadyside 62, OT

Willard 48, Tol. Rogers 41

Williamsburg 62, Georgetown 38

Wilmington 61, Goshen 29

Yellow Springs 51, St. Paris Graham 44

Youngs. Ursuline 44, Youngs. East 38

Zanesville Maysville 60, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Day. Dunbar vs. Whitehall-Yearling, ppd.

McDermott Scioto NW vs. Waverly, ppd. to Feb 8th.

Portsmouth W. vs. S. Webster, ppd. to Feb 8th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/