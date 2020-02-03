Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cols. Hartley 64, Cols. Horizon Science 41
Edgerton 58, Eastside, Ind. 50
Harrison 47, Norwood 40
Jackson 87, Washington C.H. 25
Liberty Christian Academy 52, Genoa Christian 31
Metamora Evergreen 53, Pettisville 43
New Madison Tri-Village 57, Clayton Northmont 49
Piketon 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37
Portsmouth 70, Gallipolis Gallia 55
Sarahsville Shenandoah 75, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
