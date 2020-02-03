Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 66, Mantua Crestwood 56
Batavia 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42
Beallsville 66, Hundred, W.Va. 28
Bethel-Tate 78, Blanchester 27
Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Bellaire 46
Botkins 51, Lima Perry 34
Bowerston Conotton Valley 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60
Brookville 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 24
Cambridge 59, Rayland Buckeye 16
Can. Glenoak 77, Massillon 38
Canfield 45, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 44
Canfield S. Range 53, Girard 31
Cardington-Lincoln 81, Marion Elgin 34
Carlisle 60, Eaton 51
Cin. Colerain 35, Hamilton Ross 21
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54, Batavia Clermont NE 38
Clyde 62, Sandusky St. Mary 55
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60, Greenup Co., Ky. 54
Day. Carroll 67, Minster 65
Dresden Tri-Valley 57, Cols. Hartley 33
Elyria First Baptist Christian 47, Oberlin 40
Elyria Open Door 58, Wickliffe 47
Felicity-Franklin 63, St. Patrick, Ky. 49
Ft. Jennings 45, Van Wert Lincolnview 38
Galion Northmor 66, Bucyrus Wynford 60
Garfield Hts. Trinity 56, Maple Hts. 52
Glouster Trimble 50, Belpre 41
Greenfield McClain 54, Manchester 49
Hamilton Badin 44, Trenton Edgewood 37
Hannibal River 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 30
Hanoverton United 58, Lisbon David Anderson 47
Houston 55, Union City Mississinawa Valley 32
Ironton 49, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 37
Kinsman Badger 52, Newbury 21
Leesburg Fairfield 64, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 51
Legacy Christian 53, Day. Christian 25
Lewistown Indian Lake 45, DeGraff Riverside 43
Logan 57, Heath 37
Lorain Clearview 53, Vermilion 45
Lynchburg-Clay 59, Fayetteville-Perry 45
Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Alliance 18
Marietta 63, Ripley, W.Va. 37
Massillon Tuslaw 53, Smithville 35
McArthur Vinton County 84, Bidwell River Valley 62
McDonald 59, Sebring McKinley 27
Middletown Fenwick 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 44
Millbury Lake 49, Youngs. Boardman 45
Mineral Ridge 36, New Middletown Spring. 31
Mogadore 42, Windham 29
Newton Local 39, Cedarville 34
Norton 47, Barberton 41, OT
Orwell Grand Valley 59, Fairport Harbor Harding 40
Piketon 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37
Poland Seminary 60, Hubbard 20
Rossford 54, Port Clinton 28
Tol. St. Ursula 55, Fremont Ross 31
W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Cin. Sycamore 54
Wheelersburg 63, Beaver Eastern 31
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 66, Shadyside 62, OT
Willard 48, Tol. Rogers 41
Williamsburg 62, Georgetown 38
Wilmington 61, Goshen 29
Youngs. Ursuline 44, Youngs. East 38
Zanesville Maysville 60, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McDermott Scioto NW vs. Waverly, ppd. to Feb 8th.
Portsmouth W. vs. S. Webster, ppd. to Feb 8th.
___
