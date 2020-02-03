Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 66, Mantua Crestwood 56

Batavia 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42

Beallsville 66, Hundred, W.Va. 28

Bethel-Tate 78, Blanchester 27

Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Bellaire 46

Botkins 51, Lima Perry 34

Bowerston Conotton Valley 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60

Brookville 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 24

Cambridge 59, Rayland Buckeye 16

Can. Glenoak 77, Massillon 38

Canfield 45, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 44

Canfield S. Range 53, Girard 31

Cardington-Lincoln 81, Marion Elgin 34

Carlisle 60, Eaton 51

Cin. Colerain 35, Hamilton Ross 21

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54, Batavia Clermont NE 38

Clyde 62, Sandusky St. Mary 55

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60, Greenup Co., Ky. 54

Day. Carroll 67, Minster 65

Dresden Tri-Valley 57, Cols. Hartley 33

Elyria First Baptist Christian 47, Oberlin 40

Elyria Open Door 58, Wickliffe 47

Felicity-Franklin 63, St. Patrick, Ky. 49

Ft. Jennings 45, Van Wert Lincolnview 38

Galion Northmor 66, Bucyrus Wynford 60

Garfield Hts. Trinity 56, Maple Hts. 52

Glouster Trimble 50, Belpre 41

Greenfield McClain 54, Manchester 49

Hamilton Badin 44, Trenton Edgewood 37

Hannibal River 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 30

Hanoverton United 58, Lisbon David Anderson 47

Houston 55, Union City Mississinawa Valley 32

Ironton 49, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 37

Kinsman Badger 52, Newbury 21

Leesburg Fairfield 64, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 51

Legacy Christian 53, Day. Christian 25

Lewistown Indian Lake 45, DeGraff Riverside 43

Logan 57, Heath 37

Lorain Clearview 53, Vermilion 45

Lynchburg-Clay 59, Fayetteville-Perry 45

Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Alliance 18

Marietta 63, Ripley, W.Va. 37

Massillon Tuslaw 53, Smithville 35

McArthur Vinton County 84, Bidwell River Valley 62

McDonald 59, Sebring McKinley 27

Middletown Fenwick 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 44

Millbury Lake 49, Youngs. Boardman 45

Mineral Ridge 36, New Middletown Spring. 31

Mogadore 42, Windham 29

Newton Local 39, Cedarville 34

Norton 47, Barberton 41, OT

Orwell Grand Valley 59, Fairport Harbor Harding 40

Piketon 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37

Poland Seminary 60, Hubbard 20

Rossford 54, Port Clinton 28

Tol. St. Ursula 55, Fremont Ross 31

W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Cin. Sycamore 54

Wheelersburg 63, Beaver Eastern 31

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 66, Shadyside 62, OT

Willard 48, Tol. Rogers 41

Williamsburg 62, Georgetown 38

Wilmington 61, Goshen 29

Youngs. Ursuline 44, Youngs. East 38

Zanesville Maysville 60, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McDermott Scioto NW vs. Waverly, ppd. to Feb 8th.

Portsmouth W. vs. S. Webster, ppd. to Feb 8th.

