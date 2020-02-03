John McIntire Library offers events for teens, kids this weekend

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The John McIntire Library has a busy few days in store for the upcoming weekend.

Caitlynn Melick, the Youth Services Director for the library says they’re asking for parents to register for a special showing and question and answer session of an upcoming performance.

“On Sunday, we have a program for children. It’s called “The Beloved Dearly,” so it’s a book that has been adapted into a play so the Zanesville Community Theater has a play at 2:30 p.m. It’s not just the show, we are going to be invited to a special Q&A session with the cast and crew and after that, we’ll be able to tour the building. So it’s going to be a really exciting opportunity for the kids that attend.”

Melick says they’ll also be offering programs for teens including making Valentine’s Day Sweets.

“On Saturday, we have a teen’s program called DIY Valentine’s Chocolates and it’s basically an opportunity for teens to come and make their own candies for that special someone. We also have a new Teen Advisory Board coming up so that’s gonna be an awesome opportunity for teens to provide their input on programs they would like to see at the library.”

She says the library will also be offering a teen program for the game, “Dungeons and Dragons.”