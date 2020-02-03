Five Injured in Sunday Evening Two Vehicle Accident

The Granville Post of the Highway Patrol says five people were injured in a two vehicle accident. It happened Sunday just before 7:00 pm on State Route 586 north of County Road 668. Troopers say 60-year-old Charles Carter of Frazeysburg was traveling northeast on State Route 586 and 52-year-old Christina Pierce of Mount Vernon was traveling southwest on 586. The Patrol says Carter drove left of center through a curve and struck Pierce head-on. Troopers say Carter was transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus with serious injuries. Pierce and a passenger, 36-year-old Melissa Popham of Mount Vernon were seriously injured and taken to Ohio State Medical Center. Two juveniles in the Pierce vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries. Troopers say alcohol is suspected and the crash remains under investigation.

