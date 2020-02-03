Associated Press Boys state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Moeller (15) 18-1 168 2, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 16-1 154 3, Cols. South 18-1 126 4, Gahanna Lincoln 18-1 97 5, Hilliard Bradley 16-2 87 6, Cin. La Salle 16-2 67 7, Youngs. Boardman 15-1 57 8, Green 14-2 50 9, Pickerington Cent. 14-4 28 10, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 15-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 20.

DIVISION II 1, Akr. SVSM (14) 13-3 167 2, Trotwood-Madison (1) 16-2 124 3, Lima Shawnee (1) 17-0 123 4, Tol. Rogers 15-2 100 5, Cin. Wyoming 16-0 94 6, Heath 19-0 71 7, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 13-2 70 8, Thornville Sheridan 16-2 46 9, Lancaster Fairfield Union 16-2 41 10, Jackson 17-2 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 14.

DIVISION III 1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9) 15-3 144 2, Versailles (4) 18-1 131 3, Cin. Deer Park (1) 15-1 102 4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 15-1 101 5, Richwood N. Union (2) 16-0 93 6, Mantua Crestwood 15-1 63 7, Willard 15-2 57 8, Oak Hill 15-4 35 9, Sardinia Eastern 16-1 34 10, Proctorville Fairland 17-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 28. Fairview Park Fairview 27. Metamora Evergreen 24. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14.

DIVISION IV 1, Columbus Grove (4) 17-0 140 2, New Boston Glenwood (10) 18-1 126 3, Zanesville Rosecrans 15-1 102 4, Antwerp 16-0 101 5, Richmond Hts. (3) 14-4 75 6, Peebles 16-2 72 7, Lucas 14-1 58 8, Glouster Trimble 13-2 51 9, Berlin Hiland 13-4 49 10, Tol. Christian 14-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: McDonald 25. Ottoville 23. Malvern 20. Greenwich S. Cent. 20. Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. Norwalk St. Paul 14.