Associated Press Boys state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Moeller (15)
|18-1
|168
|2, Lakewood St. Edward (2)
|16-1
|154
|3, Cols. South
|18-1
|126
|4, Gahanna Lincoln
|18-1
|97
|5, Hilliard Bradley
|16-2
|87
|6, Cin. La Salle
|16-2
|67
|7, Youngs. Boardman
|15-1
|57
|8, Green
|14-2
|50
|9, Pickerington Cent.
|14-4
|28
|10, Liberty Twp. Lakota E.
|15-2
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 20.
|DIVISION II
|1, Akr. SVSM (14)
|13-3
|167
|2, Trotwood-Madison (1)
|16-2
|124
|3, Lima Shawnee (1)
|17-0
|123
|4, Tol. Rogers
|15-2
|100
|5, Cin. Wyoming
|16-0
|94
|6, Heath
|19-0
|71
|7, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1)
|13-2
|70
|8, Thornville Sheridan
|16-2
|46
|9, Lancaster Fairfield Union
|16-2
|41
|10, Jackson
|17-2
|39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 14.
|DIVISION III
|1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9)
|15-3
|144
|2, Versailles (4)
|18-1
|131
|3, Cin. Deer Park (1)
|15-1
|102
|4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|15-1
|101
|5, Richwood N. Union (2)
|16-0
|93
|6, Mantua Crestwood
|15-1
|63
|7, Willard
|15-2
|57
|8, Oak Hill
|15-4
|35
|9, Sardinia Eastern
|16-1
|34
|10, Proctorville Fairland
|17-2
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 28. Fairview Park Fairview 27. Metamora Evergreen 24. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Columbus Grove (4)
|17-0
|140
|2, New Boston Glenwood (10)
|18-1
|126
|3, Zanesville Rosecrans
|15-1
|102
|4, Antwerp
|16-0
|101
|5, Richmond Hts. (3)
|14-4
|75
|6, Peebles
|16-2
|72
|7, Lucas
|14-1
|58
|8, Glouster Trimble
|13-2
|51
|9, Berlin Hiland
|13-4
|49
|10, Tol. Christian
|14-2
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: McDonald 25. Ottoville 23. Malvern 20. Greenwich S. Cent. 20. Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. Norwalk St. Paul 14.
Please follow and like us: