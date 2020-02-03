MONDAY 2/3:

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Very Warm. High 60°

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Scattered Showers Late. Very Warm. Low 50°

TUESDAY: Rain Showers Likely. Cloudy. Mild. High 55°

DISCUSSION:

A very warm start to the new work week across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase, especially late this morning into the afternoon.

Skies will be cloudy during the overnight, and scattered showers will begin to develop, mainly close to dawn. Lows will only drop to around 50.

Rain showers will be likely on Tuesday, with otherwise cloudy skies. Temperatures will once again be well above average, with highs in the mid 50s during the morning. Temperatures will begin to drop into the low to mid 40s during the afternoon, changing some of the rain to a wintry mix.

Temperatures will be closer to average Wednesday into Thursday, with highs in the lower 40s. A few rain snow showers will be possible on Wednesday. Rain showers will be likely on Thursday during the morning, but as colder air arrives during the afternoon, the rain will change over to a Wintry Mix.

Colder air will change the mix to all snow Thursday night into Friday, as highs will only be in the low to mid 30s by Friday. A few more snow showers will be possible on Saturday, but temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 30s.

Have a Great Monday!

