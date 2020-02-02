What is the Coronavirus?

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With the nation on high alert for the Coronavirus — WHIZ decided to take a look inside the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department and speak with an expert about the disease.

Director for the Department, Dr. Jack Butterfield says symptoms begin like the common cold.

“The symptoms begin as any other cold virus. Runny nose, sore throat, fever, body aches, cough. In those who get worse, they get lower respiratory symptoms with progressive cough, shortness of breath and so forth.”

Dr. Butterfield stresses that if your symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and coughing and you have recently been to any area in China – you need to call any medical facility before walking through their doors.

“If you have traveled to china and you have these kinds of symptoms — contact your healthcare provider. The healthcare provider will contact us and we would go help the healthcare provider go proceed with whatever they need to do with that patient.”

He said multiple times during the interview – if you have not been to China recently – your chances of getting the virus are slim to none.

Last week, the CDC announced that there will be a vaccine available within the next few months to combat Coronavirus.