Girls How They Fared

|Division IV
|1. Ft. Loramie (20-0) beat Anna 61-44, beat Jackson Center 89-16, beat St Henry 66-23.
|2. Tol. Christian (17-0) did not report.
|3. Portsmouth Notre Dame (18-2) beat Oak Hill 52-43, beat New Boston Glenwood 47-31, lost to Paul G Blazer 52-41.
|4. Maria Stein Marion Local (16-3) lost to Ft. Recovery 58-39.
|5. Minster (15-3) beat Versailles 48-35.
|6. Sugar Grove Berne Union (19-1) beat Danville 57-33, beat Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 44-32, beat Harvest Prep 64-22.
|7. Cortland Maplewood (17-0) did not report.
|8. New Madison Tri-Village (17-1) beat Twin Valley South 88-25.
|9. Cin. Country Day (18-2) beat Cincinatti Christian 76-22.
|10. Cornerstone Christian (12-5) did not report.
|Division III
|1. Cols. Africentric (15-4) beat Columbus West 84-8, lost to New Hope Academy 54-53.
|2. Castalia Margaretta (17-1) beat Port Clinton 86-30.
|3. Berlin Hiland (19-1) beat Buckeye Trail 68-11, beat Newcomerstown 104-12, beat Indian Valley 85-23.
|4. Sardinia Eastern (19-0) did not report.
|5. Elyria Cath. (18-1) beat Fairview 70-26, beat Normandy 63-26.
|6. Cardington-Lincoln (17-1) beat Ridgemont 94-36, beat Centerburg 60-24.
|7. Wheelersburg (17-2) beat Minford 46-42, lost to Russell, KY 62-57.
|8. Findlay Liberty-Benton (14-3) beat North Baltimore 84-23, beat Wapakoneta 48-34, lost to Ottawa-Glandorf 36-21.
|9. Ottawa-Glandorf (18-1) beat Patrick Henry 55-29, beat Shawnee 61-35, beat Findlay Liberty-Benton 36-21.
|10. Ironton (17-3) beat Coal Grove 52-37, beat Lewis County 50-30, beat Portsmouth 66-17.
|Division II
|1. Circleville (21-0) beat Liberty Union 51-22, beat Logan Elm 52-25.
|2. Napoleon (19-0) beat Archbold 64-27, beat Perrysburg 36-21.
|3. Bellevue (19-0) beat Seven Hills 55-45, beat Toledo Central Catholic 63-39, beat Clyde 67-28.
|4. Vincent Warren (19-1) beat Eastern 75-32.
|5. Shaker Hts. Laurel (16-3) beat Akron Hoban 85-53, beat Walsh Jesuit 64-47.
|6. Thornville Sheridan (18-2) beat Morgan 56-37, beat New Lexington 51-39.
|7. Plain City Jonathan Alder (17-3) beat Bishop Watterson 63-56, lost to Tecumseh 59-48, beat London 39-29.
|8. Beloit W. Branch (16-2) beat Canton South 51-26, beat Carrollton 70-24.
|9. Tol. Rogers (12-4) beat Bowsher 46-24.
|10. Dresden Tri-Valley (16-3) beat Mt Vernon 67-15, beat New Lexington 74-37.
|Division 1
|1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (21-0) beat Seton 77-40.
|2. Huber Hts. Wayne (18-2) beat Centerville 65-51, lost to Kettering Fairmont 54-34.
|3. Newark (18-2) beat Big Walnut 64-27.
|4. Cols. Watterson (17-2) lost to Plain City Jonathan Alder 63-56, beat Bishop Ready 54-22.
|5. Massillon Jackson (17-1) did not report.
|6. Dublin Coffman (18-2) beat Marysville 60-50, beat Northland 54-37.
|7. Tol. Notre Dame (15-3) beat Lima Senior 71-39, beat Toledo Whitmer 57-26.
|8. Kettering Fairmont (18-2) beat Beavercreek 48-21, beat Huber Heights Wayne 54-34, beat Dayton Carroll 47-33.
|9. Pickerington Cent. (14-4) beat Reynoldsburg 53-46.
|10. Westerville S. (16-3) beat Olentangy Orange 71-31.
