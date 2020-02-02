Fire officials: Man found dead in house fire in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — One person was found dead late Saturday in a house fire in Ohio, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday at a home on the south side of Toledo, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department reported. Smoke was visible from the two-story building when fire crews arrived, and firefighters found the man dead in the rear of the home’s first floor, according to a release.

The Lucas County coroner did not immediately release the man’s identity. There were no reports of anyone else in the home or of any other injuries, fire officials said.

Authorities on Sunday were continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire.