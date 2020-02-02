Detroit faces Philadelphia, looks to end home skid

Philadelphia Flyers (28-17-7, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (12-37-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Philadelphia looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Red Wings are 5-24-1 against conference opponents. Detroit is last in the league averaging only 5.8 points per game. Dylan Larkin leads the team with 37 total points.

The Flyers are 19-6-5 against conference opponents. Philadelphia has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 19.8% of chances.

In their last matchup on Nov. 29, Philadelphia won 6-1. Jakub Voracek recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkin leads the Red Wings with 24 assists and has recorded 37 points this season. Robby Fabbri has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Sean Couturier has collected 46 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Mike Green: out (undisclosed), Frans Nielsen: day to day (undisclosed).

Flyers: Carter Hart: day to day (abdominal), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.