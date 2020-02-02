Colony Square Mall hosts princess party Sunday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It was like pages ripped from a storybook inside the Colony Square Mall Sunday.

Dancers and helpers from movement on main put on their annual Princess Party

Gabrielle Nordine, a dancer for studio says it’s nice to play dress up for the day and make magical memories with dozens of children.

“It’s really fun and exciting because they think you actually sailed across the sea to find Maui and stuff. And it’s really fun to portray the character and just be really bubbly — and it’s really fun to dress up and make your hair wavy and wear the costume.”

Studio Manager for the dance group Michelle Nordine says the party raises money for the older dancers of the company. The party has been going on for at least 15 years.

“This is our annual Princess Party — I think it’s been going on for 15 years or more and we do it every year this time of year. And all the princesses come out — they wear their princess dresses if they want to or just a fancy dress and they get to take a royal ballet class or go to the tea party. Get their nails painted, get their hair done, face painting we have this year.”

Several princesses had several activities for children to partake in.