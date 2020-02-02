Cleveland faces New York, looks to halt 3-game skid

New York Knicks (14-36, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-37, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup against New York as losers of three games in a row.

The Cavaliers are 8-27 in conference games. Cleveland has a 9-34 record when allowing 100 or more points.

The Knicks have gone 9-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 46.3 rebounds per game and is 1-22 when outrebounded by opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won 106-86 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Julius Randle led New York with 19 points, and Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sexton leads the Cavaliers scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Kevin Love has averaged 17 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 40.3 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Marcus Morris leads the Knicks averaging 19.4 points and collecting 5.5 rebounds. Randle has averaged 11.3 rebounds and added 19.8 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 107.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 51.4 percent shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 99.7 points, 47.1 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ante Zizic: out (illness), Brandon Knight: day to day (knee).

Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (groin).

