Canadiens host the Blue Jackets after shutout win

Columbus Blue Jackets (27-16-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-22-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit Montreal after the Canadiens shut out Florida 4-0. Carey Price earned the victory in the net for Montreal after recording 29 saves.

The Canadiens are 13-14-7 in conference matchups. Montreal has given up 33 power-play goals, killing 79.2% of opponent chances.

The Blue Jackets are 19-7-6 in Eastern Conference play. Columbus has converted on 17.4% of power-play opportunities, recording 26 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Nov. 19, Columbus won 5-2. Pierre-Luc Dubois recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar has recorded 47 total points while scoring 19 goals and collecting 28 assists for the Canadiens. Jeff Petry has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 17 goals and has 28 points. Cam Atkinson has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 8-1-1, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, 2.2 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .952 save percentage.

Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.