Brandon’s two late 3s lift Canisius over Marist 66-65

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Majesty Brandon scored the last 10 points for Canisius, including two 3-pointers in the final 17 seconds, for a 66-65 win over Marist on Sunday.

Marist’s Tyler Saint-Furcy missed a 3-pointer after both teams used a timeout following Brandon’s 3 with 5.1 seconds to play.

Brandon hit a 3-pointer to pull the Golden Griffins within 65-63 with 16.6 seconds left and got the opportunity for the game winner from the corner after Michael Cubbage missed the front end of a one-and-one with 15 seconds to play.

Jordan Henderson scored 17 points and Brandon 16 for Canisius (9-13, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended a three-game losing streak. Scott Hitchon added 13 points and Corey Brown had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Cubbage had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (5-15, 4-7) and Saint-Furcy added 13 points.

Neither team had a double-figure lead but Marist was up 5-46 with 7:45 to play.

Canisius plays Rider on the road on Friday. Marist plays St. Peter’s at home on Friday.

