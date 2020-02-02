Boys How They Fared

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division IV 1. New Boston Glenwood (18-1) beat St Joseph Central 63-60, beat Sciotoville East 68-25. 2. Columbus Grove (17-0) beat Bluffton 54-30, beat Van Buren 77-66, beat Continental 72-47. 3. Lucas (14-1) lost to Waynedale 65-55. 4. Zanesville Rosecrans (15-1) beat Lakewood 47-37, beat Fairfield Christian 88-39. 5. Norwalk St. Paul (12-5) lost to Margaretta 63-58, lost to Western Reserve 52-47. 6. McDonald (15-3) lost to Springfield Local 84-47, beat Jackson Milton 85-46. 7. Antwerp (16-0) beat Montpelier 71-34, beat Tinora 43-23. 8. Richmond Hts. (14-4) beat Brooklyn 84-39, beat Wickliffe 99-67. 9. Peebles (16-2) beat Latham Western 79-36, beat Stewart Federal Hocking 63-41. 10. Glouster Trimble (13-2) postponed games. Division III 1. Versailles (18-1) lost to Anna 51-37, beat Minster 46-43. 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (15-1) lost to Shawnee 65-53, beat Pemberville Eastwood 82-48. 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (15-3) beat Lancaster Fisher Catholic 84-49. 4. Oak Hill (15-4) lost to Wheelersburg 56-49, lost to Waverly 58-53. (tie) Cin. Deer Park (15-1) beat Finneytown 68-54. 6. Proctorville Fairland (17-2) lost to Gallipolis Gallia 55-47. 7. Fairview Park Fairview (14-2) lost to Holy Name 95-85, beat Valley Forge 99-82. 8. Richwood N. Union (16-0) beat New Carlisle Tecumseh 62-59, beat Indian Lake 67-53. 9. Mantua Crestwood (15-1) beat Aurora 80-72, beat Hartville Lake Center Christian 72-62. 10. Willard (15-2) beat Bellevue 69-38, beat Oak Harbor 46-45, beat Shelby 78-73. Division II 1. Akr. SVSM (13-3) beat Green 54-51. 2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.(13-2) lost to Lakewood St. Edward 57-52. 3. Tol. Rogers (15-2) beat Toledo Waite 73-37. 4. Trotwood-Madison (16-2) beat Centerville 63-59, beat Hilliard Bradley 79-72, beat Northmont 153-67. 5. Lima Shawnee (17-0) beat Findlay 64-52, beat Ottawa-Glandorf 65-53. 6. Cin. Wyoming (16-0) beat Madeira 75-41. 7. Heath (19-0) beat Fairbanks 63-33, beat Utica 69-26, beat Berne Union 57-49. 8. Thornville Sheridan (16-2) beat. 9. Lancaster Fairfield Union (16-2) beat Morgan 89-64, beat Crooksville 70-52. 10. Jackson (17-2) beat Waverly 51-37. Division I 1. Cin. Moeller (18-1) beat Cin. Winton Woods 56-45, beat La Salle 59-43, beat Springfield 76-52. 2. Lakewood St. Edward (16-1) beat Cleveland Central Catholic 62-49, beat Lutheran East 57-52. 3. Hilliard Bradley (16-2) beat Delaware Hayes 59-37, lost to Trotwood Madison 79-72. 4. Cols. South (18-1) beat Walnut Ridge 77-66, beat Briggs 72-49. 5. Cin. La Salle (16-2) lost to Cin. Moeller 59-43. 6. Gahanna Lincoln (18-1) beat Grove City 57-47, beat Chillicothe Zane Trace 78-63. 7. Youngs. Boardman (15-1) beat Tallmadge 71-49, beat Howland 64-31. 8. Green (14-2) lost to Akr. SVSM 54-51, beat Can. McKinley 47-40. 9. Can. McKinley (13-3) beat Masillon 66-51, lost to Green 47-40. 10. Pickerington Cent. (14-4) beat Reynoldsburg 63-48.