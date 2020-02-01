ZDGA raises money towards area golf scholarships

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville District Golf Association put on their annual golf show Saturday morning.

At Eaglesticks Golf Club, there was everything from clubs and outfits to a mini golf tournament. Board Member Lori Bubenzhik says this helps the organization give back to junior golfers in the area.

“Our golf show is here this year this year at Eagle Sticks and we’re here to support junior golf in the area. This event raises money for scholarships that we give out every year to graduating seniors that are going on to college. The benefit is all the area youth — we have a 14 and under tournament, we have a junior and collegiate tournament, we have our ZDGA — and so all this money helps put those events on and then those events further our income for scholarships.”

Since beginning the show, Bubenzhik says the organization has raised thousands of dollars to put toward scholarships.

“Over the years, I think we’re pushing $80,000 that we’ve raised between our tournaments and our show of the year. We gave away $7,000 last year in scholarships.”

That show was from 11 a-m until 2 p-m. For more information, go to their website.