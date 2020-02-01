Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 82, Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 69
Anna 51, Versailles 37
Antwerp 71, Montpelier 34
Apple Creek Waynedale 38, Rittman 35
Archbold 49, Defiance Tinora 26
Arlington 90, Dola Hardin Northern 47
Ashland 60, Orrville 57, OT
Ashland Mapleton 47, Mansfield Christian 42
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 60, Tiffin Calvert 45
Beachwood 68, Cle. Glenville 47
Beavercreek 58, Kettering Alter 55
Belmont Union Local 75, Rayland Buckeye 46
Botkins 64, New Bremen 52
Bucyrus Wynford 65, Carey 55
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61, Richmond Edison 20
Caldwell 72, Tree of Life 32
Canal Winchester 67, Ashville Teays Valley 59
Cedarville 75, Lees Creek E. Clinton 51
Chagrin Falls Kenston 52, Painesville Riverside 47
Chillicothe Unioto 58, Frankfort Adena 41
Chillicothe Zane Trace 55, Piketon 39
Cin. Elder 69, Cin. Mariemont 45
Cin. Indian Hill 44, Loveland 43
Cin. Moeller 76, Springfield 52
Cin. Turpin 60, Cin. McNicholas 57
Cin. Winton Woods 62, Day. Meadowdale 57
Clyde 52, Genoa Area 43
Cols. Africentric 59, Akr. Ellet 47
Cols. DeSales 61, Grove City 44
Cols. Ready 71, Marion Pleasant 49
Cols. St. Charles 75, Galloway Westland 60
Cols. Watterson 47, Spring. Shawnee 28
Cols. Wellington 89, New Hope Christian 56
Columbus Grove 72, Continental 47
Conneaut 59, Fairport Harbor Harding 51
Convoy Crestview 42, Hicksville 40
Cory-Rawson 50, Harrod Allen E. 46
Crestline 74, Vanlue 50
Creston Norwayne 67, Jeromesville Hillsdale 42
Crown City S. Gallia 61, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 37
Dalton 66, Doylestown Chippewa 43
Day. Carroll 54, Day. Christian 47
Day. Thurgood Marshall 76, Cin. Western Hills 72
DeGraff Riverside 58, Houston 55
Defiance Ayersville 48, Pettisville 43
Delaware Christian 57, Morral Ridgedale 50
E. Liverpool 61, St. Clairsville 58
Edgerton 57, W. Unity Hilltop 37
Euclid 69, Kirtland 53
Felicity-Franklin 65, Manchester 60
Fredericktown 61, Newark Cath. 56
Ft. Loramie 37, Maria Stein Marion Local 20
Ft. Recovery 53, Union City Mississinawa Valley 32
Gahanna Cols. Academy 59, Hudson WRA 57
Gates Mills Gilmour 68, Gates Mills Hawken 43
Gibsonburg 56, Kansas Lakota 52
Greenfield McClain 42, Mowrystown Whiteoak 41
Hamilton 61, Harrison 51
Hamilton Ross 55, Cin. Colerain 31
Heath 63, Milford Center Fairbanks 33
Holgate 35, Ft. Jennings 28
Howard E. Knox 41, Galion Northmor 37
Huron 65, Vermilion 44
Ironton 42, Elliott Co., Ky. 29
Ironton Rock Hill 63, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 48
Jackson 51, Waverly 37
John Marshall, W.Va. 58, Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, OT
Kalida 51, Haviland Wayne Trace 37
Kettering Fairmont 64, Bellbrook 51
Lakewood St. Edward 62, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 63, Mentor 58
Lima Cent. Cath. 61, Findlay Liberty-Benton 52
Lima Shawnee 64, Findlay 52
London 78, Cols. KIPP 40
Marion Harding 43, Mansfield St. Peter’s 31
Massillon Perry 68, Barberton 41
McArthur Vinton County 53, Bidwell River Valley 47
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Coldwater 61, OT
Metamora Evergreen 50, Edon 48
Middletown Fenwick 57, Trenton Edgewood 51
Mogadore 76, Mogadore Field 59
Monroeville 68, Sullivan Black River 56
Morgantown, W.Va. 80, Steubenville 45
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 64, Miller City 58, OT
Mt. Orab Western Brown 69, Hillsboro 60
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 90, Jones Leadership Academy 50
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 75, Attica Seneca E. 45
Navarre Fairless 54, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 31
Nelsonville-York 67, Belpre 62
New Richmond 65, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 58
New Riegel 48, Lakeside Danbury 46
Norwalk 63, Port Clinton 42
Oberlin Firelands 57, Milan Edison 40
Old Fort 56, Castalia Margaretta 41
Oregon Stritch 77, Rockford Parkway 67
Ottawa-Glandorf 82, Pemberville Eastwood 48
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Bluffton 24
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 67, Stewart Federal Hocking 40
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57, Granville 46
Peebles 63, Stewart Federal Hocking 41
Pioneer N. Central 41, Delta 32
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 48, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40
Pomeroy Meigs 61, Reedsville Eastern 42
Rossford 74, Tol. Bowsher 55
Russia 50, Ansonia 39
S. Webster 60, Portsmouth Clay 45
SPIRE 80, Medina 68, OT
Sandusky 60, Mansfield Sr. 39
Sandusky St. Mary 72, Fremont St. Joseph 57
Shadyside 58, Linsly, W.Va. 41
Spencerville 48, New Knoxville 33
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 58, S. Charleston SE 55
Spring. NW 56, Covington 52
St. Henry 53, Celina 28
St. Marys Memorial 55, Sidney 27
Sycamore Mohawk 78, Bucyrus 47
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 53, Lima Temple Christian 37
Tol. Scott 45, Whitehall-Yearling 44
Tontogany Otsego 53, Hamler Patrick Henry 36
Trotwood-Madison 79, Hilliard Bradley 72
Upper Sandusky 78, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 54
Van Wert 57, Bryan 55, 2OT
Van Wert Lincolnview 40, Delphos St. John’s 34
W. Liberty-Salem 72, St. Paris Graham 58
Warrensville Hts. 66, Hunting Valley University 63
Wauseon 66, Holland Springfield 56
Waynesfield-Goshen 74, N. Baltimore 67
West Salem Northwestern 75, Smithville 59
Wheelersburg 94, Hannan, W.Va. 39
Willard 69, Bellevue 38
Williamsport Westfall 47, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46
Wintersville Indian Creek 65, Bellaire 50
Zanesville Maysville 75, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57
Hall of Fame Game=
Milton-Union 84, Yellow Springs 27
Kosta Koufos Classic=
Can. Glenoak 81, N. Royalton 48
Hartville Lake Center Christian 83, Tolsia, W.Va. 66
Louisville 67, Cle. Rhodes 48
Massillon 59, Copley 51
N. Can. Hoover 42, Akr. Hoban 38
Rosedale Invitational=
Championship=
Galilean Christian, Ky. 68, Shekinah Christian 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Raceland, Ky. vs. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, ppd.
Utica vs. Granville Christian, ccd.
Wilmington vs. Washington C.H., ccd.
___
