Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 59, Chardon NDCL 54
Akr. Manchester 55, Navarre Fairless 45
Amanda-Clearcreek 34, Baltimore Liberty Union 18
Antwerp 50, Montpelier 37
Apple Creek Waynedale 52, Orrville 28
Arcanum 53, Russia 44
Ashville Teays Valley 78, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 32
Atwater Waterloo 42, Mantua Crestwood 33
Avon 65, Grafton Midview 61, OT
Avon Lake 56, N. Ridgeville 29
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 79, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 39
Bay Village Bay 49, Rocky River 41
Bellbrook 54, Monroe 53
Belmont Union Local 75, Rayland Buckeye 46
Beloit W. Branch 70, Carrollton 24
Belpre 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48
Berlin Hiland 104, Newcomerstown 12
Bloomdale Elmwood 38, Hamler Patrick Henry 25
Botkins 61, Jackson Center 27
Bristol 67, Ashtabula St. John 13
Bryan 50, Bowling Green 34
Caledonia River Valley 60, Shelby 57
Camden Preble Shawnee 44, Day. Northridge 37
Can. Glenoak 71, Solon 58
Can. McKinley 51, N. Can. Hoover 50
Cardington-Lincoln 60, Centerburg 24
Chagrin Falls 48, Orange 34
Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Beachwood 15
Cin. Country Day 76, Cin. Christian 22
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 48, Miami Valley Christian Academy 36
Cin. Madeira 37, Cin. Deer Park 24
Cin. Mariemont 41, Reading 38
Cin. Princeton 49, Cin. Colerain 46
Cin. Purcell Marian 64, Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, 2OT
Cin. Summit Country Day 61, Cin. N. College Hill 28
Cin. Taft 43, Cin. Winton Woods 41
Cin. Turpin 78, Cin. Walnut Hills 39
Cin. West Clermont 57, Kings Mills Kings 38
Cin. Wyoming 56, Cin. Finneytown 18
Circleville 52, Circleville Logan Elm 25
Clayton Northmont 49, Miamisburg 32
Collins Western Reserve 58, Greenwich S. Cent. 44
Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. School for Girls 24
Cols. DeSales 37, Hilliard Bradley 28
Cols. Grandview Hts. 44, Cols. Wellington 25
Columbia Station Columbia 55, Sheffield Brookside 42
Columbiana Crestview 49, Campbell Memorial 28
Conner, Ky. 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 32
Cory-Rawson 37, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28
Crestline 50, Mansfield Christian 30
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 58, Massillon Tuslaw 52
Danville 75, Sparta Highland 58
Day. Carroll 49, Cin. McNicholas 21
Day. Christian 41, East Dayton Christian School 32
Defiance 38, Maumee 34
Delaware Buckeye Valley 41, Gahanna Cols. Academy 38
Delta 44, Pettisville 26
Doylestown Chippewa 61, Brunswick 49
Dresden Tri-Valley 74, New Lexington 37
E. Can. 53, Malvern 41
E. Cle. Shaw 59, Garfield Hts. 54
Eastlake N. 56, Chagrin Falls Kenston 53
Edgerton 37, Edon 29
Elyria Cath. 70, Fairview 26
Euclid 42, Kent Roosevelt 41
Fairfield 44, Hamilton 40
Fairview, Ky. 63, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 27
Ft. Loramie 61, Anna 44
Ft. Recovery 38, Lima Cent. Cath. 33
Gahanna Lincoln 52, Cols. Northland 37
Galion Northmor 55, Fredericktown 48
Garrettsville Garfield 60, Hudson WRA 52
Geneva 67, Ashtabula Lakeside 27
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 21
Granville 51, Newark Licking Valley 42
Greenfield McClain 65, Manchester 30
Hamilton Ross 49, Cin. NW 31
Haviland Wayne Trace 66, Miller City 53
Hebron Lakewood 53, Pataskala Licking Hts. 48
Houston 42, Sidney Fairlawn 37
Huber Hts. Wayne 65, Centerville 51
Independence 60, Richmond Hts. 20
Kalida 56, Pandora-Gilboa 23
Kettering Alter 38, Hamilton Badin 37
Kettering Fairmont 48, Beavercreek 21
Kirtland 47, Burton Berkshire 13
LaGrange Keystone 60, Oberlin 33
Lakewood 46, N. Olmsted 28
Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Bloom-Carroll 40
Lees Creek E. Clinton 46, Cedarville 41
Liberty Center 47, Tol. Ottawa Hills 38
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45, Cin. Oak Hills 44
Lima Shawnee 59, Coldwater 38
Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Rittman 56
Lorain 47, Cle. Hts. 42
Lorain Clearview 75, Sullivan Black River 42
Loveland 68, Milford 22
Lowellville 46, Vienna Mathews 42
Lyndhurst Brush 69, Mayfield 53
Madison 71, Willoughby S. 63
Maple Hts. 65, Bedford 38
Marion Harding 59, Bellville Clear Fork 35
Marion Pleasant 43, Ontario 32
Martins Ferry 60, Lisbon Beaver 54
Mason 64, Middletown 39
Massillon 77, Ashland 48
McComb 44, Tontogany Otsego 43
Mechanicsburg 63, Milford Center Fairbanks 21
Mentor Lake Cath. 43, Cle. Cent. Cath. 40
Middlefield Cardinal 54, Wickliffe 45
Millersport 38, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 35
Milton-Union 34, New Lebanon Dixie 28
Mt. Gilead 63, Howard E. Knox 56
Mt. Orab Western Brown 55, Hillsboro 44
N. Lewisburg Triad 43, Spring. NE 21
Napoleon 64, Archbold 27
Nelsonville-York 54, Jackson 23
New Bremen 60, Celina 30
New Carlisle Tecumseh 59, Plain City Jonathan Alder 48
New Concord John Glenn 43, Zanesville W. Muskingum 27
New Hope Academy, Md. 54, Cols. Africentric 53
New Hope Christian 47, Williamsport Westfall 45
New Paris National Trail 57, Day. Stivers 37
New Philadelphia 50, Dover 40
New Riegel 46, Arcadia 39
Newark Cath. 46, Johnstown-Monroe 21
Newton Falls 53, Kinsman Badger 29
Norwood 48, Cin. Clark Montessori 45
Oberlin Firelands 60, Wellington 40
Olmsted Falls 62, Amherst Steele 47
Ottawa-Glandorf 36, Findlay Liberty-Benton 21
Oxford Talawanda 49, Cin. Mt. Healthy 46
Painesville Riverside 60, Chardon 46
Parma 53, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 46
Paulding 62, Continental 38
Peninsula Woodridge 37, Akr. Ellet 25
Perry 62, Ashtabula Edgewood 13
Perrysburg 70, Tol. Start 40
Philo 65, Crooksville 27
Piqua 53, Greenville 46
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 43, Troy Christian 22
Ravenna SE 80, Hubbard 35
Richfield Revere 58, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 42
Richwood N. Union 38, Spring. NW 31
Riverside Stebbins 39, Xenia 17
Rockford Parkway 54, Ansonia 36
Rocky River Lutheran W. 63, Brooklyn 48
Rocky River Magnificat 67, Tol. Maumee Valley 10
Rootstown 45, Akr. Springfield 34
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 53, Portsmouth Sciotoville 30
Salem 48, Can. South 41
Seaman N. Adams 54, Lynchburg-Clay 49
Sidney 68, W. Carrollton 55
Sidney Lehman 49, Bradford 44
Spring. Cath. Cent. 45, London Madison Plains 30
Spring. Greenon 57, S. Charleston SE 35
Spring. Shawnee 49, Spring. Kenton Ridge 39
Springboro 44, Trotwood-Madison 28
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 65, Middletown Fenwick 49
Strasburg-Franklin 42, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34
Strongsville 54, Aurora 52
Stryker 45, Defiance Ayersville 33
Sugar Grove Berne Union 44, Zanesville Rosecrans 32
Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
Tallmadge 52, Streetsboro 41
Thornville Sheridan 56, McConnelsville Morgan 37
Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Troy 41
Uniontown Lake 50, Massillon Perry 41
Urbana 46, Lewistown Indian Lake 39, OT
Vincent Warren 75, Reedsville Eastern 32
W. Liberty-Salem 27, W. Jefferson 12
Wadsworth 42, Akr. Buchtel 34
Warren Champion 53, Brookfield 26
Warren Harding 59, Warren Howland 34
Warrensville Hts. 102, Cle. E. Tech 66
Warsaw River View 47, Byesville Meadowbrook 20
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, Chillicothe Unioto 42
Westlake 52, Berea-Midpark 46, OT
Whitehall-Yearling 45, Worthington Christian 44
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 57, Tol. Bowsher 41
Wooster 52, Millersburg W. Holmes 45
Yellow Springs 52, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 17
Youngs. Boardman 50, Austintown Fitch 46
Youngs. Liberty 64, Leavittsburg LaBrae 57
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 65, Magnolia Sandy Valley 54
Ironton Shootout=
Russell, Ky. 62, Wheelersburg 57
Tackett’s Body Shop Shootout=
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 52, Portsmouth Notre Dame 41
Franklin 45, Chillicothe Huntington 26
Ironton 50, Lewis Co., Ky. 30
Mt. Notre Dame 80, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 72
Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=
Lexington 57, Mansfield Madison 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chillicothe vs. Cols. Hartley, ppd.
Logan vs. Washington C.H., ppd.
Lucas vs. Mansfield St. Peter’s, ppd.
Monroeville vs. Ashland Crestview, ppd.
S. Point vs. West Carter, Ky., ccd.
Stewart Federal Hocking vs. Peebles, ccd.
Utica vs. Granville Christian, ccd.
