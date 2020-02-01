Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 59, Chardon NDCL 54

Akr. Manchester 55, Navarre Fairless 45

Amanda-Clearcreek 34, Baltimore Liberty Union 18

Antwerp 50, Montpelier 37

Apple Creek Waynedale 52, Orrville 28

Arcanum 53, Russia 44

Ashville Teays Valley 78, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 32

Atwater Waterloo 42, Mantua Crestwood 33

Avon 65, Grafton Midview 61, OT

Avon Lake 56, N. Ridgeville 29

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 79, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 39

Bay Village Bay 49, Rocky River 41

Bellbrook 54, Monroe 53

Belmont Union Local 75, Rayland Buckeye 46

Beloit W. Branch 70, Carrollton 24

Belpre 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48

Berlin Hiland 104, Newcomerstown 12

Bloomdale Elmwood 38, Hamler Patrick Henry 25

Botkins 61, Jackson Center 27

Bristol 67, Ashtabula St. John 13

Bryan 50, Bowling Green 34

Caledonia River Valley 60, Shelby 57

Camden Preble Shawnee 44, Day. Northridge 37

Can. Glenoak 71, Solon 58

Can. McKinley 51, N. Can. Hoover 50

Cardington-Lincoln 60, Centerburg 24

Chagrin Falls 48, Orange 34

Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Beachwood 15

Cin. Country Day 76, Cin. Christian 22

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 48, Miami Valley Christian Academy 36

Cin. Madeira 37, Cin. Deer Park 24

Cin. Mariemont 41, Reading 38

Cin. Princeton 49, Cin. Colerain 46

Cin. Purcell Marian 64, Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, 2OT

Cin. Summit Country Day 61, Cin. N. College Hill 28

Cin. Taft 43, Cin. Winton Woods 41

Cin. Turpin 78, Cin. Walnut Hills 39

Cin. West Clermont 57, Kings Mills Kings 38

Cin. Wyoming 56, Cin. Finneytown 18

Circleville 52, Circleville Logan Elm 25

Clayton Northmont 49, Miamisburg 32

Collins Western Reserve 58, Greenwich S. Cent. 44

Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. School for Girls 24

Cols. DeSales 37, Hilliard Bradley 28

Cols. Grandview Hts. 44, Cols. Wellington 25

Columbia Station Columbia 55, Sheffield Brookside 42

Columbiana Crestview 49, Campbell Memorial 28

Conner, Ky. 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 32

Cory-Rawson 37, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28

Crestline 50, Mansfield Christian 30

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 58, Massillon Tuslaw 52

Danville 75, Sparta Highland 58

Day. Carroll 49, Cin. McNicholas 21

Day. Christian 41, East Dayton Christian School 32

Defiance 38, Maumee 34

Delaware Buckeye Valley 41, Gahanna Cols. Academy 38

Delta 44, Pettisville 26

Doylestown Chippewa 61, Brunswick 49

Dresden Tri-Valley 74, New Lexington 37

E. Can. 53, Malvern 41

E. Cle. Shaw 59, Garfield Hts. 54

Eastlake N. 56, Chagrin Falls Kenston 53

Edgerton 37, Edon 29

Elyria Cath. 70, Fairview 26

Euclid 42, Kent Roosevelt 41

Fairfield 44, Hamilton 40

Fairview, Ky. 63, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 27

Ft. Loramie 61, Anna 44

Ft. Recovery 38, Lima Cent. Cath. 33

Gahanna Lincoln 52, Cols. Northland 37

Galion Northmor 55, Fredericktown 48

Garrettsville Garfield 60, Hudson WRA 52

Geneva 67, Ashtabula Lakeside 27

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 21

Granville 51, Newark Licking Valley 42

Greenfield McClain 65, Manchester 30

Hamilton Ross 49, Cin. NW 31

Haviland Wayne Trace 66, Miller City 53

Hebron Lakewood 53, Pataskala Licking Hts. 48

Houston 42, Sidney Fairlawn 37

Huber Hts. Wayne 65, Centerville 51

Independence 60, Richmond Hts. 20

Kalida 56, Pandora-Gilboa 23

Kettering Alter 38, Hamilton Badin 37

Kettering Fairmont 48, Beavercreek 21

Kirtland 47, Burton Berkshire 13

LaGrange Keystone 60, Oberlin 33

Lakewood 46, N. Olmsted 28

Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Bloom-Carroll 40

Lees Creek E. Clinton 46, Cedarville 41

Liberty Center 47, Tol. Ottawa Hills 38

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45, Cin. Oak Hills 44

Lima Shawnee 59, Coldwater 38

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Rittman 56

Lorain 47, Cle. Hts. 42

Lorain Clearview 75, Sullivan Black River 42

Loveland 68, Milford 22

Lowellville 46, Vienna Mathews 42

Lyndhurst Brush 69, Mayfield 53

Madison 71, Willoughby S. 63

Maple Hts. 65, Bedford 38

Marion Harding 59, Bellville Clear Fork 35

Marion Pleasant 43, Ontario 32

Martins Ferry 60, Lisbon Beaver 54

Mason 64, Middletown 39

Massillon 77, Ashland 48

McComb 44, Tontogany Otsego 43

Mechanicsburg 63, Milford Center Fairbanks 21

Mentor Lake Cath. 43, Cle. Cent. Cath. 40

Middlefield Cardinal 54, Wickliffe 45

Millersport 38, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 35

Milton-Union 34, New Lebanon Dixie 28

Mt. Gilead 63, Howard E. Knox 56

Mt. Orab Western Brown 55, Hillsboro 44

N. Lewisburg Triad 43, Spring. NE 21

Napoleon 64, Archbold 27

Nelsonville-York 54, Jackson 23

New Bremen 60, Celina 30

New Carlisle Tecumseh 59, Plain City Jonathan Alder 48

New Concord John Glenn 43, Zanesville W. Muskingum 27

New Hope Academy, Md. 54, Cols. Africentric 53

New Hope Christian 47, Williamsport Westfall 45

New Paris National Trail 57, Day. Stivers 37

New Philadelphia 50, Dover 40

New Riegel 46, Arcadia 39

Newark Cath. 46, Johnstown-Monroe 21

Newton Falls 53, Kinsman Badger 29

Norwood 48, Cin. Clark Montessori 45

Oberlin Firelands 60, Wellington 40

Olmsted Falls 62, Amherst Steele 47

Ottawa-Glandorf 36, Findlay Liberty-Benton 21

Oxford Talawanda 49, Cin. Mt. Healthy 46

Painesville Riverside 60, Chardon 46

Parma 53, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 46

Paulding 62, Continental 38

Peninsula Woodridge 37, Akr. Ellet 25

Perry 62, Ashtabula Edgewood 13

Perrysburg 70, Tol. Start 40

Philo 65, Crooksville 27

Piqua 53, Greenville 46

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 43, Troy Christian 22

Ravenna SE 80, Hubbard 35

Richfield Revere 58, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 42

Richwood N. Union 38, Spring. NW 31

Riverside Stebbins 39, Xenia 17

Rockford Parkway 54, Ansonia 36

Rocky River Lutheran W. 63, Brooklyn 48

Rocky River Magnificat 67, Tol. Maumee Valley 10

Rootstown 45, Akr. Springfield 34

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 53, Portsmouth Sciotoville 30

Salem 48, Can. South 41

Seaman N. Adams 54, Lynchburg-Clay 49

Sidney 68, W. Carrollton 55

Sidney Lehman 49, Bradford 44

Spring. Cath. Cent. 45, London Madison Plains 30

Spring. Greenon 57, S. Charleston SE 35

Spring. Shawnee 49, Spring. Kenton Ridge 39

Springboro 44, Trotwood-Madison 28

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 65, Middletown Fenwick 49

Strasburg-Franklin 42, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34

Strongsville 54, Aurora 52

Stryker 45, Defiance Ayersville 33

Sugar Grove Berne Union 44, Zanesville Rosecrans 32

Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

Tallmadge 52, Streetsboro 41

Thornville Sheridan 56, McConnelsville Morgan 37

Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Troy 41

Uniontown Lake 50, Massillon Perry 41

Urbana 46, Lewistown Indian Lake 39, OT

Vincent Warren 75, Reedsville Eastern 32

W. Liberty-Salem 27, W. Jefferson 12

Wadsworth 42, Akr. Buchtel 34

Warren Champion 53, Brookfield 26

Warren Harding 59, Warren Howland 34

Warrensville Hts. 102, Cle. E. Tech 66

Warsaw River View 47, Byesville Meadowbrook 20

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, Chillicothe Unioto 42

Westlake 52, Berea-Midpark 46, OT

Whitehall-Yearling 45, Worthington Christian 44

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 57, Tol. Bowsher 41

Wooster 52, Millersburg W. Holmes 45

Yellow Springs 52, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 17

Youngs. Boardman 50, Austintown Fitch 46

Youngs. Liberty 64, Leavittsburg LaBrae 57

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 65, Magnolia Sandy Valley 54

Ironton Shootout=

Russell, Ky. 62, Wheelersburg 57

Tackett’s Body Shop Shootout=

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 52, Portsmouth Notre Dame 41

Franklin 45, Chillicothe Huntington 26

Ironton 50, Lewis Co., Ky. 30

Mt. Notre Dame 80, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 72

Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=

Lexington 57, Mansfield Madison 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chillicothe vs. Cols. Hartley, ppd.

Logan vs. Washington C.H., ppd.

Lucas vs. Mansfield St. Peter’s, ppd.

Monroeville vs. Ashland Crestview, ppd.

S. Point vs. West Carter, Ky., ccd.

Stewart Federal Hocking vs. Peebles, ccd.

Utica vs. Granville Christian, ccd.

