Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 68, Von Steuben 44
Amundsen def. Chicago Roosevelt, forfeit
Andrews Osborne Academy, Ohio 82, Lake Forest Academy 69
Auburn 62, Springfield Lutheran 28
Aurora Christian 36, Lisle 33
Bolingbrook 74, Joliet West 67
Breese Central 56, Highland 33
Byron 57, Stillman Valley 41
Catlin (Salt Fork) 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 87, North Chicago 76
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 72, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 56
Collinsville 54, Normal Community 35
DePaul College Prep 45, Lisle (Benet Academy) 30
Deerfield 56, Grayslake North 45
Dixon 63, Mendota 38
Dunbar 90, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 45
Evanston Township 54, Oak Park River Forest 45
Fremd 37, South Elgin 36, OT
Galena 47, Orangeville 39
Geneva 68, Elk Grove 37
Griggsville-Perry 69, Brussels 55
Highland Park 48, Hoffman Estates 28
Hillcrest 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 55
Hoopeston Area High School 46, La Salette Notre Dame 42
Illinois Valley Central 55, Eureka 43
Jacksonville 59, Mt. Zion 35
Johnston City 57, Wayne City 50
Kaneland 61, Sandwich 42
Lake Forest 51, Lake Zurich 37
Lanark Eastland 76, North Boone 39
Libertyville 61, Gurnee Warren 54
Lincoln 64, Nokomis 27
Mahomet-Seymour 59, Rantoul 27
Maroa-Forsyth 57, Tolono Unity 51
McHenry 58, Johnsburg 37
Milford 54, Fithian Oakwood 49
Morris 59, LaSalle-Peru 56
Mundelein 51, Waukegan 39
Nashville 54, Carlyle 29
Normal University 48, Metamora 39
Normal West 40, East Moline United 27
Northridge Prep 62, Schaumburg Christian 30
Oswego 51, Yorkville 47
Palatine 52, Glenbrook North 39
Pekin 57, Bartonville (Limestone) 51
Plainfield North 72, Wheaton North 70, OT
Plano 75, Ottawa 52
Pontiac 66, Herscher 59
Prospect 59, Maine East 45
Riverside-Brookfield 66, Fenwick 59
Rockford East 51, Rockford Jefferson 47, OT
Rockford Lutheran 79, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 43
Schaumburg 67, Larkin 59
Sesser-Valier 73, Vienna 27
South Beloit 54, West Carroll 37
St. Charles East 72, Glenbard West 71
St. Ignatius 65, Francis Parker 45
St. Joseph-Ogden 79, Westville 44
St. Patrick 63, Conant 42
Stevenson 61, Zion Benton 51
Streator 62, Washington 61
Teutopolis 65, Taylorville 53
Urbana 78, Danville 76
Warren 60, Pearl City 29
Warsaw West Hancock 61, Keokuk, Iowa 46
Waterloo Gibault 44, Red Bud 41
Westmont 59, Peotone 43
Wheeling 82, Clemente 73
Woodlawn 30, Goreville 28
Woodstock 70, Harvard 61
Yorkville Christian 62, East Dubuque 59
Alton Shootout=
Alton 67, Eisenhower 52
Bogan 77, Ev. Bosse, Ind. 56
Cahokia 63, Madison 60
Hazelwood East, Mo. 61, Belleville East 56
Metro-East Lutheran 49, Litchfield 27
Mount Vernon 61, Ladue Horton Watkins, Mo. 52
Beardstown Tournament=
Championship=
Calhoun 58, Concord (Triopia) 49
Fifth=
Rushville-Industry 62, North Greene 56
Seventh=
Carrollton 64, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 26
Third=
Beardstown 74, Midwest Central 42
Beecher Shootout=
Beecher 56, N. Newton, Ind. 51
Chicago Christian 64, Clifton Central 41
Kankakee Trinity Academy 46, Gilman Iroquois West 38
Lincoln Way Central 88, Illiana Christian 67
St. Anne 78, Southland 49
Watseka (coop) 56, Chicago (Carver Military) 37
Wilmington 62, Beecher 54
Central Illinois Conference Tournament=
Macon Meridian 59, Warrensburg-Latham 57
Moweaqua Central A&M 66, Sullivan 33
Tuscola 38, Clinton 34
East Peoria Shootout=
Champaign Centennial 43, Corliss 41, OT
Corliss 67, Quest Academy 51
Quest Academy 59, East Peoria 53
Greater Egyptian Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Hardin County 71, Carrier Mills 53
Third=
Pope County 52, Gallatin County 34
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 71, Tri-County 62
Lincoln Prairie Tournament=
Championship=
Cumberland 63, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 61
Third=
Okaw Valley 45, ALAH 40
Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=
Aledo (Mercer County) 55, Biggsville West Central 43
Annawan 73, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 53
Monmouth United 65, Stark County 63
Wethersfield 76, Galva 47
Lincoln Way West Shootout=
Lemont 72, Lincoln Way West 37
Naperville Neuqua Valley 68, Leo 35
Sandburg 53, Joliet Central 42
National Trail Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Farina South Central 73, North Clay 57
Seventh=
Brownstown – St. Elmo 49, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 29
Third=
Dieterich 48, Neoga 41
Peoria Shootout=
Peoria (H.S.) 72, Dunlap 48
Peoria Manual 58, Morton 52
Springfield Lanphier 66, Richwoods 54
Pinckneyville Shootout=
Breese Mater Dei 58, Marion 43
Cairo 50, Waltonville 43
Centralia 58, Freeburg 41
Cobden 50, Chester 34
Mounds Meridian 66, Mt. Pulaski 62
Mt. Carmel 64, Whitfield, Mo. 40
Steeleville 55, Odin 25
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amboy 67, Newark 32
Anna-Jonesboro 53, Sesser-Valier 28
Beecher 61, Hanover Central, Ind. 49
Bethalto Civic Memorial 62, Quincy Notre Dame 53
Bloomington Christian 32, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 31
Breese Mater Dei 45, Nashville 40
Burlington Central 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 25
Canton 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 40
Carlinville 45, Vandalia 35
Centralia 41, Salem 39
Champaign Central 46, Peoria Notre Dame 36
Chatham Glenwood 51, Eisenhower 39
Cissna Park 43, Illinois Lutheran 40
DePaul College Prep 62, Lisle 47
Dixon 50, Marengo 41
Dundee-Crown 60, Cary-Grove 42
East Alton-Wood River 48, Trenton Wesclin 47
Flora 41, Centralia Christ Our Rock 32
Forreston 47, Oregon 40
Fremd 63, Wheaton Warrenville South 19
Galesburg 68, East Moline United 54
Geneseo 57, Aurora Central Catholic 40
Geneva 67, St. Charles East 44
Grant 60, North Chicago 44
Grayslake Central 60, Wauconda 52
Greenville 45, Staunton 15
Hamilton County 67, West Frankfort 55
Hampshire 56, Crystal Lake Central 37
Havana 62, Farmington 37
Herrin 72, Murphysboro/Elverado 49
Hersey 66, Glenbrook South 23
Heyworth 50, Roanoke-Benson 49
Highland 67, Collinsville 48
Highland Park 40, Wheeling 27
Huntley 29, Crystal Lake South 20
IC Catholic 62, St. Francis 58
Illini Bluffs 49, Peoria Christian 19
Joliet West 48, Normal Community 30
Kaneland 58, LaSalle-Peru 40
Kankakee 48, St. Anne 29
Lake Forest 39, Lake Zurich 31
Lake Park 53, St. Charles North 46
Lincoln Way West 77, Evanston Township 62
Lincoln-Way East 45, Plainfield South 35
Lisle (Benet Academy) 60, Joliet Catholic 36
Marion 51, Cahokia 35
Marshall 35, Arcola 28
Mattoon 77, Charleston 47
McHenry 56, Prairie Ridge 43
Mendota 55, Streator 41
Moline 61, Rock Island 29
Moline 61, Rock Island Alleman 29
Montini 61, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 42
Morton 66, Metamora 43
Moweaqua Central A&M 53, ALAH 27
Mt. Zion 46, Effingham 45
Naperville North 59, Waubonsie Valley 55
Niles West 48, Northside Prep 20
Normal West 53, Danville 36
North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 52, Rushville-Industry 30
North Greene 54, Barry (Western) 38
Oswego 46, Yorkville 29
Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 30
Peoria (H.S.) 62, Champaign Centennial 27
Quincy 62, Sterling 38
Richmond-Burton 57, Willows 48
Rochester 49, Decatur MacArthur 46
Rockford Auburn 55, Rockford Guilford 47
Rockford East 62, Rockford Jefferson 57
Rosary 43, Aurora (West Aurora) 41
Round Lake 42, Lakes Community 37
Springfield Lutheran 58, Downs Tri-Valley 46
St. Edward 58, Walther Christian Academy 55
St. Viator 52, Nazareth 40
Stagg 55, Reavis 23
Stark County 56, Henry 38
Tuscola 38, Clinton 34
Warsaw West Hancock 50, Camp Point Central 40
Washington 38, Pekin 31
Wayne City 42, Johnston City 26
Woodstock 61, Harvard 48
Aquin Shootout=
Lanark Eastland 87, Bensenville (Fenton) 30
Orangeville 49, Indian Creek 34
Riverdale 43, Dakota 31
Sterling Newman 68, Orion 42
Carrollton Tournament=
Championship=
Jacksonville Routt 55, Jerseyville Jersey 46
Consolation=
Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 55, Nokomis 24
Third=
Alton Marquette 49, McGivney Catholic High School 48
Maroa-Forsyth Shootout=
Auburn 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 40
Champaign St. Thomas More 43, Maroa-Forsyth 38
Fairbury Prairie Central 66, Williamsville 36
Monticello 53, South County 45
North-Mac 58, Illinois Valley Central 26
Pleasant Plains 46, Stanford Olympia 40
Pontiac 40, Athens 32
Riverton 53, Rantoul 38
Tolono Unity 53, Illini Central 50, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/