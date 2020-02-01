Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 68, Von Steuben 44

Amundsen def. Chicago Roosevelt, forfeit

Andrews Osborne Academy, Ohio 82, Lake Forest Academy 69

Auburn 62, Springfield Lutheran 28

Aurora Christian 36, Lisle 33

Bolingbrook 74, Joliet West 67

Breese Central 56, Highland 33

Byron 57, Stillman Valley 41

Catlin (Salt Fork) 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 87, North Chicago 76

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 72, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 56

Collinsville 54, Normal Community 35

DePaul College Prep 45, Lisle (Benet Academy) 30

Deerfield 56, Grayslake North 45

Dixon 63, Mendota 38

Dunbar 90, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 45

Evanston Township 54, Oak Park River Forest 45

Fremd 37, South Elgin 36, OT

Galena 47, Orangeville 39

Geneva 68, Elk Grove 37

Griggsville-Perry 69, Brussels 55

Highland Park 48, Hoffman Estates 28

Hillcrest 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 55

Hoopeston Area High School 46, La Salette Notre Dame 42

Illinois Valley Central 55, Eureka 43

Jacksonville 59, Mt. Zion 35

Johnston City 57, Wayne City 50

Kaneland 61, Sandwich 42

Lake Forest 51, Lake Zurich 37

Lanark Eastland 76, North Boone 39

Libertyville 61, Gurnee Warren 54

Lincoln 64, Nokomis 27

Mahomet-Seymour 59, Rantoul 27

Maroa-Forsyth 57, Tolono Unity 51

McHenry 58, Johnsburg 37

Milford 54, Fithian Oakwood 49

Morris 59, LaSalle-Peru 56

Mundelein 51, Waukegan 39

Nashville 54, Carlyle 29

Normal University 48, Metamora 39

Normal West 40, East Moline United 27

Northridge Prep 62, Schaumburg Christian 30

Oswego 51, Yorkville 47

Palatine 52, Glenbrook North 39

Pekin 57, Bartonville (Limestone) 51

Plainfield North 72, Wheaton North 70, OT

Plano 75, Ottawa 52

Pontiac 66, Herscher 59

Prospect 59, Maine East 45

Riverside-Brookfield 66, Fenwick 59

Rockford East 51, Rockford Jefferson 47, OT

Rockford Lutheran 79, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 43

Schaumburg 67, Larkin 59

Sesser-Valier 73, Vienna 27

South Beloit 54, West Carroll 37

St. Charles East 72, Glenbard West 71

St. Ignatius 65, Francis Parker 45

St. Joseph-Ogden 79, Westville 44

St. Patrick 63, Conant 42

Stevenson 61, Zion Benton 51

Streator 62, Washington 61

Teutopolis 65, Taylorville 53

Urbana 78, Danville 76

Warren 60, Pearl City 29

Warsaw West Hancock 61, Keokuk, Iowa 46

Waterloo Gibault 44, Red Bud 41

Westmont 59, Peotone 43

Wheeling 82, Clemente 73

Woodlawn 30, Goreville 28

Woodstock 70, Harvard 61

Yorkville Christian 62, East Dubuque 59

Alton Shootout=

Alton 67, Eisenhower 52

Bogan 77, Ev. Bosse, Ind. 56

Cahokia 63, Madison 60

Hazelwood East, Mo. 61, Belleville East 56

Metro-East Lutheran 49, Litchfield 27

Mount Vernon 61, Ladue Horton Watkins, Mo. 52

Beardstown Tournament=

Championship=

Calhoun 58, Concord (Triopia) 49

Fifth=

Rushville-Industry 62, North Greene 56

Seventh=

Carrollton 64, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 26

Third=

Beardstown 74, Midwest Central 42

Beecher Shootout=

Beecher 56, N. Newton, Ind. 51

Chicago Christian 64, Clifton Central 41

Kankakee Trinity Academy 46, Gilman Iroquois West 38

Lincoln Way Central 88, Illiana Christian 67

St. Anne 78, Southland 49

Watseka (coop) 56, Chicago (Carver Military) 37

Wilmington 62, Beecher 54

Central Illinois Conference Tournament=

Macon Meridian 59, Warrensburg-Latham 57

Moweaqua Central A&M 66, Sullivan 33

Tuscola 38, Clinton 34

East Peoria Shootout=

Champaign Centennial 43, Corliss 41, OT

Corliss 67, Quest Academy 51

Quest Academy 59, East Peoria 53

Greater Egyptian Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Hardin County 71, Carrier Mills 53

Third=

Pope County 52, Gallatin County 34

Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 71, Tri-County 62

Lincoln Prairie Tournament=

Championship=

Cumberland 63, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 61

Third=

Okaw Valley 45, ALAH 40

Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=

Aledo (Mercer County) 55, Biggsville West Central 43

Annawan 73, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 53

Monmouth United 65, Stark County 63

Wethersfield 76, Galva 47

Lincoln Way West Shootout=

Lemont 72, Lincoln Way West 37

Naperville Neuqua Valley 68, Leo 35

Sandburg 53, Joliet Central 42

National Trail Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Farina South Central 73, North Clay 57

Seventh=

Brownstown – St. Elmo 49, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 29

Third=

Dieterich 48, Neoga 41

Peoria Shootout=

Peoria (H.S.) 72, Dunlap 48

Peoria Manual 58, Morton 52

Springfield Lanphier 66, Richwoods 54

Pinckneyville Shootout=

Breese Mater Dei 58, Marion 43

Cairo 50, Waltonville 43

Centralia 58, Freeburg 41

Cobden 50, Chester 34

Mounds Meridian 66, Mt. Pulaski 62

Mt. Carmel 64, Whitfield, Mo. 40

Steeleville 55, Odin 25

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amboy 67, Newark 32

Anna-Jonesboro 53, Sesser-Valier 28

Beecher 61, Hanover Central, Ind. 49

Bethalto Civic Memorial 62, Quincy Notre Dame 53

Bloomington Christian 32, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 31

Breese Mater Dei 45, Nashville 40

Burlington Central 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 25

Canton 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 40

Carlinville 45, Vandalia 35

Centralia 41, Salem 39

Champaign Central 46, Peoria Notre Dame 36

Chatham Glenwood 51, Eisenhower 39

Cissna Park 43, Illinois Lutheran 40

DePaul College Prep 62, Lisle 47

Dixon 50, Marengo 41

Dundee-Crown 60, Cary-Grove 42

East Alton-Wood River 48, Trenton Wesclin 47

Flora 41, Centralia Christ Our Rock 32

Forreston 47, Oregon 40

Fremd 63, Wheaton Warrenville South 19

Galesburg 68, East Moline United 54

Geneseo 57, Aurora Central Catholic 40

Geneva 67, St. Charles East 44

Grant 60, North Chicago 44

Grayslake Central 60, Wauconda 52

Greenville 45, Staunton 15

Hamilton County 67, West Frankfort 55

Hampshire 56, Crystal Lake Central 37

Havana 62, Farmington 37

Herrin 72, Murphysboro/Elverado 49

Hersey 66, Glenbrook South 23

Heyworth 50, Roanoke-Benson 49

Highland 67, Collinsville 48

Highland Park 40, Wheeling 27

Huntley 29, Crystal Lake South 20

IC Catholic 62, St. Francis 58

Illini Bluffs 49, Peoria Christian 19

Joliet West 48, Normal Community 30

Kaneland 58, LaSalle-Peru 40

Kankakee 48, St. Anne 29

Lake Forest 39, Lake Zurich 31

Lake Park 53, St. Charles North 46

Lincoln Way West 77, Evanston Township 62

Lincoln-Way East 45, Plainfield South 35

Lisle (Benet Academy) 60, Joliet Catholic 36

Marion 51, Cahokia 35

Marshall 35, Arcola 28

Mattoon 77, Charleston 47

McHenry 56, Prairie Ridge 43

Mendota 55, Streator 41

Moline 61, Rock Island 29

Moline 61, Rock Island Alleman 29

Montini 61, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 42

Morton 66, Metamora 43

Moweaqua Central A&M 53, ALAH 27

Mt. Zion 46, Effingham 45

Naperville North 59, Waubonsie Valley 55

Niles West 48, Northside Prep 20

Normal West 53, Danville 36

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 52, Rushville-Industry 30

North Greene 54, Barry (Western) 38

Oswego 46, Yorkville 29

Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 30

Peoria (H.S.) 62, Champaign Centennial 27

Quincy 62, Sterling 38

Richmond-Burton 57, Willows 48

Rochester 49, Decatur MacArthur 46

Rockford Auburn 55, Rockford Guilford 47

Rockford East 62, Rockford Jefferson 57

Rosary 43, Aurora (West Aurora) 41

Round Lake 42, Lakes Community 37

Springfield Lutheran 58, Downs Tri-Valley 46

St. Edward 58, Walther Christian Academy 55

St. Viator 52, Nazareth 40

Stagg 55, Reavis 23

Stark County 56, Henry 38

Tuscola 38, Clinton 34

Warsaw West Hancock 50, Camp Point Central 40

Washington 38, Pekin 31

Wayne City 42, Johnston City 26

Woodstock 61, Harvard 48

Aquin Shootout=

Lanark Eastland 87, Bensenville (Fenton) 30

Orangeville 49, Indian Creek 34

Riverdale 43, Dakota 31

Sterling Newman 68, Orion 42

Carrollton Tournament=

Championship=

Jacksonville Routt 55, Jerseyville Jersey 46

Consolation=

Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 55, Nokomis 24

Third=

Alton Marquette 49, McGivney Catholic High School 48

Maroa-Forsyth Shootout=

Auburn 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 40

Champaign St. Thomas More 43, Maroa-Forsyth 38

Fairbury Prairie Central 66, Williamsville 36

Monticello 53, South County 45

North-Mac 58, Illinois Valley Central 26

Pleasant Plains 46, Stanford Olympia 40

Pontiac 40, Athens 32

Riverton 53, Rantoul 38

Tolono Unity 53, Illini Central 50, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/