Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Allen 66, Allentown Dieruff 61
Annville-Cleona 69, Oley Valley 56
Bangor 78, Palisades 37
Beaver Area 56, Sewickley Academy Panthers 53
Benton 73, Bucktail 65
Brandywine Heights 64, High Point 36
Carrick 45, South Park 33
Chester 76, St. Joseph-Hammonton, N.J. 53
Coatesville 52, Unionville 51
Collingswood, N.J. 43, Philadelphia CAPA 34
Council Rock North 53, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, N.J. 44
Cristo Rey 74, Prep Charter 59
Executive Charter 89, Overbrook 67
Exeter 73, Lancaster McCaskey 55
Fort Leboeuf 67, Commodore Perry 19
General McLane 66, Reynolds 20
Germantown Friends 72, Science Leadership Center City 61
Holy Ghost Prep 60, Collegium Charter School 40
Laurel 71, Mercer 50
Lower Merion 42, Souderton 37
Manheim Township 65, Governor Mifflin 55
Millersburg 77, East Juniata 52
Muhlenberg 87, Susquehannock 53
Neshaminy 63, Central Bucks South 53
New Covenant Christian 60, Harrisburg Academy 55
New Covenant Christian 61, Annapolis, Md. 48
North Hills 78, Shady Side Academy 46
Northern York 74, Manheim Central 47
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 82, Forest City 44
Pennridge 69, Haverford 52
Pennsbury 62, Frankford 52
Pittsburgh North Catholic 63, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 46
Pottsville Nativity 56, Antietam 54
Quaker Valley 72, Cornell 69
Saegertown 62, Jamestown 55
Saucon Valley 46, Fleetwood 45
South Fayette 71, Brownsville 30
Spring-Ford 72, Boyertown 53
Sullivan County 55, Muncy 50
Troy 74, Athens 71
Twin Valley 38, Ephrata 36
Upper Moreland 60, Springfield Montco 39
Wallenpaupack 77, Scranton 54
West Lawn Wilson 58, Methacton 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 64, Governor Mifflin 51
Academy Park 43, West Chester Henderson 34
Archbishop Wood 71, Neumann-Goretti 50
Armstrong 46, Pine-Richland 45
Avella 61, Fort Cherry 38
Bangor 59, Palisades 28
Bethlehem Catholic 65, Central Bucks West 51
Cardinal O’Hara 54, Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 41
Central Bucks South 46, Perkiomen Valley 29
Collegium Charter School 82, Pottstown 44
Concord, Del. 41, Brandywine Heights 26
Cristo Rey 77, Prep Charter 27
Erie McDowell 49, Butler 38
Fairview 29, Corry 16
Germantown Academy 51, Episcopal Academy 22
High Point 43, Lincoln Leadership 31
Hollidaysburg 55, Mercyhurst Prep 50
Hun, N.J. 76, Friends Central 45
James Buchanan 54, Southern Fulton 41
Laurel 57, Vincentian Academy 38
Mifflinburg 54, Penns Valley 50
Mount Carmel 47, Mahanoy Area 36
Mount St. Joseph 61, Council Rock North 37
Nazareth Academy 42, Bensalem 38
New Castle 77, Farrell 70
North Pocono 63, Pocono Mountain West 50
Northeastern 52, Red Land 34
Otto-Eldred 68, Galeton 22
Penn Charter 66, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 45
Penncrest 51, Oxford 48
Pennridge 48, Kennett 33
Portersville Christian 51, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 23
Quaker Valley 43, Sewickley Academy Panthers 35
Saegertown 57, Seneca 36
Southern Lehigh 47, Lower Merion 32
Springfield Montco 53, Delco Christian 27
St. Basil 48, Central Bucks East 41
St. Elizabeth, Del. 61, Neshaminy 53
State College 51, Berks Catholic 35
Upper Dublin 39, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 26
West Chester Rustin 47, Erie East 41
Wyoming Seminary 40, Wallenpaupack 37
York 59, Muhlenberg 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/