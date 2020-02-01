Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Milford 54, Fithian Oakwood 49

Urbana 78, Danville 76

Woodlawn 30, Goreville 28

Alton Shootout=

Metro-East Lutheran 49, Litchfield 27

East Peoria Shootout=

Quest Academy 59, East Peoria 53

Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=

Aledo (Mercer County) 55, Biggsville West Central 43

Wethersfield 76, Galva 47

National Trail Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Farina South Central 73, North Clay 57

Seventh=

Brownstown – St. Elmo 49, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 29

Third=

Dieterich 48, Neoga 41

Pinckneyville Shootout=

Cairo 50, Waltonville 43

Cobden 50, Chester 34

Mounds Meridian 66, Mt. Pulaski 62

Steeleville 55, Odin 25

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna-Jonesboro 53, Sesser-Valier 28

Beecher 61, Hanover Central, Ind. 49

Bethalto Civic Memorial 62, Quincy Notre Dame 53

Breese Mater Dei 45, Nashville 40

DePaul College Prep 62, Lisle 47

East Alton-Wood River 48, Trenton Wesclin 47

Forreston 47, Oregon 40

Galesburg 68, East Moline United 54

Havana 62, Farmington 37

Herrin 72, Murphysboro/Elverado 49

Heyworth 50, Roanoke-Benson 49

Lincoln-Way East 45, Plainfield South 35

Marion 51, Cahokia 35

Marshall 35, Arcola 28

Mattoon 77, Charleston 47

Moline 61, Rock Island Alleman 29

Naperville North 59, Waubonsie Valley 55

North Greene 54, Barry (Western) 38

Rockford Auburn 55, Rockford Guilford 47

Maroa-Forsyth Shootout=

Fairbury Prairie Central 66, Williamsville 36

Monticello 53, South County 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/