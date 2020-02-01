Rayman scores 25 to carry Colgate over Holy Cross 73-64

Sports
Associated Press6

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Will Rayman scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Colgate rallied to a 73-64 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

The Crusaders led 39-32 at halftime and hung in until the Raiders made 6 of 8 free throws to take a 62-57 lead with 6:21 to play. When Holy Cross cut it to three, Ryman answered with a 3-pointer and then they cut it to five he made a layup for a 67-60 lead with just under four minutes remaining.

Jordan Burns added 17 points for Colgate (17-6, 8-2 Patriot League).

Connor Niego had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-20, 2-8) and Austin Butler added 14 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson and Troy Polamalu elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Associated Press

Eichel scores in OT to give Sabres 2-1 win over Blue Jackets

Associated Press

Coordinated effort needed to keep Phoenix Open zero waste

Associated Press