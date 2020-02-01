Pittsburgh travels to Eastern Conference-leading Washington

Pittsburgh Penguins (32-14-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (35-12-5, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Capitals are 23-9-1 in Eastern Conference games. Washington ranks second in the NHL shooting 11.2% and averaging 3.6 goals on 32.2 shots per game.

The Penguins are 6-3-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the league recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson leads the Capitals with 62 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 49 assists. Alex Ovechkin has collected 14 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Evgeni Malkin leads the Penguins with 53 points, scoring 16 goals and registering 37 assists. Bryan Rust has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.