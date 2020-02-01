Germany sweeps men’s, doubles golds in World Cup luge

OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Johannes Ludwig won a men’s World Cup luge race Saturday, his second victory of the season.

Ludwig took the gold with a two-run time of 1 minute, 28.267 seconds. Semen Pavlichenko of Russia was second in 1:28.431 and Inars Kivienieks of Latvia was third in 1:28.437.

Russia’s Roman Repilov was eighth, good enough to keep him ahead of Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller for the season points lead with two races remaining. Jonny Gustafson was the top U.S. finisher, placing 22nd, and Tucker West lost control of the sled in his first run on the way to a 30th-place showing — despite having the fourth-best time in the second heat.

In doubles, Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt got their second win of the season and moved closer to fellow Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken for the season title. Eggert and Benecken remained in the lead despite placing sixth.

Andris Sics and Juris Sics of Latvia were second, while Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm of Germany were third for their first medal of the season.

Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman of the U.S. returned to competition, placing 12th. Mazdzer has been dealing with an array of injuries and had missed the previous two World Cups. Also for USA Luge, rising juniors Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger were 16th in just their second World Cup race.

The weekend schedule concludes Sunday with the women’s race and a team relay.