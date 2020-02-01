BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 57, Paulding 51
Akr. Buchtel 73, Akr. Firestone 63
Akr. East 68, Akr. North 56
Akr. Ellet 62, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 45
Akr. Hoban 80, Cle. VASJ 72
Alliance Marlington 94, Salem 70
Amherst Steele 60, Olmsted Falls 35
Anna 53, Jackson Center 38
Ansonia 51, Casstown Miami E. 34
Antwerp 43, Defiance Tinora 23
Apple Creek Waynedale 51, Smithville 40
Arcadia 62, N. Baltimore 50
Arcanum 50, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 19
Archbold 44, Liberty Center 32
Arlington 59, McComb 42
Ashland 67, Shelby 63, OT
Ashville Teays Valley 62, Circleville 53, OT
Atwater Waterloo 72, Mineral Ridge 53
Aurora 44, Kent Roosevelt 41
Avon Lake 63, N. Ridgeville 59
Barnesville 82, Bridgeport 58
Beavercreek 61, Huber Hts. Wayne 50
Bellbrook 52, Eaton 49
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52, Spring. NW 47
Belmont Union Local 62, Lore City Buckeye Trail 42
Beloit W. Branch 63, Minerva 43
Belpre 57, Waterford 38
Berea-Midpark 75, Westlake 62
Berlin Hiland 55, Sugarcreek Garaway 37
Blanchester 79, Lees Creek E. Clinton 47
Bloom-Carroll 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 53
Botkins 58, Houston 46
Bowling Green 50, Maumee 45
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 53, Cuyahoga Falls 40
Bristol 67, Youngs. Liberty 62
Brooke, W.Va. 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 41
Bryan 42, Delta 21
Byesville Meadowbrook 44, Dover 37
Cambridge 68, Marietta 65
Camden Preble Shawnee 52, Milton-Union 39
Cameron, W.Va. 79, Beallsville 58
Can. Glenoak 76, Uniontown Lake 47
Canal Fulton Northwest 69, Louisville Aquinas 50
Canal Winchester 94, Cols. Franklin Hts. 52
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 84, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 49
Canfield S. Range 63, Hubbard 52
Cedarville 60, Spring. Cath. Cent. 40
Chagrin Falls 64, Chesterland W. Geauga 52
Chardon 64, Madison 58
Chardon NDCL 45, Parma Padua 44
Chillicothe Unioto 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 40
Cin. Christian 78, Cin. N. College Hill 56
Cin. Country Day 81, Lockland 58
Cin. Elder 50, Cin. St. Xavier 48
Cin. Gamble Montessori 67, Cin. College Prep. 41
Cin. Hughes 90, Cin. Shroder 42
Cin. Indian Hill 59, Reading 30
Cin. Madeira 57, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 39
Cin. Mariemont 44, Cin. Finneytown 41
Cin. McNicholas 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 44
Cin. Moeller 59, Cin. La Salle 43
Cin. Oak Hills 54, Fairfield 39
Cin. Princeton 65, Hamilton 51
Cin. Purcell Marian 48, Day. Carroll 45
Cin. Riverview East 74, Cin. SCPA 43
Cin. Summit Country Day 40, Norwood 28
Cin. Taft 84, Cin. Western Hills 81
Cin. Turpin 56, Loveland 33
Cin. Walnut Hills 66, Kings Mills Kings 47
Cin. West Clermont 62, Cin. Withrow 37
Cin. Woodward 63, Cin. Aiken 36
Circleville Logan Elm 50, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 36
Cle. Hts. 63, Maple Hts. 51
Cle. Lincoln W. 74, Cle. Collinwood 71
Cle. Rhodes 85, Cle. John Adams 45
Cle. St. Ignatius 66, Cle. Benedictine 58
Coldwater 50, New Knoxville 35
Collins Western Reserve 52, Norwalk St. Paul 47
Cols. Africentric 58, Cols. Marion-Franklin 50
Cols. Beechcroft 77, Cols. Whetstone 24
Cols. Briggs 68, Cols. Eastmoor 64
Cols. Centennial 97, Cols. International 52
Cols. East 62, Cols. Mifflin 58
Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Delaware Buckeye Valley 44
Cols. Independence 86, Cols. West 70
Cols. Linden McKinley 43, Cols. Northland 42
Cols. Ready 57, Cols. DeSales 47
Cols. South 77, Cols. Walnut Ridge 66
Cols. St. Charles 39, Cols. Hartley 38, 2OT
Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Galloway Westland 43
Cols. Wellington 61, Gahanna Cols. Academy 45
Columbia Station Columbia 69, Sullivan Black River 41
Columbiana 88, E. Palestine 46
Columbus Grove 54, Bluffton 30
Convoy Crestview 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 38
Copley 65, Barberton 57
Cortland Lakeview 54, Niles McKinley 51
Creston Norwayne 66, Rittman 44
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 57, Massillon Tuslaw 48
Dalton 59, Jeromesville Hillsdale 37
Day. Christian 47, Yellow Springs 30
Day. Jefferson 56, Day. Miami Valley 49
Day. Thurgood Marshall 75, Day. Meadowdale 62
Defiance 48, Celina 34
Delaware Christian 61, Northside Christian 24
Delphos St. John’s 50, New Bremen 37
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, McConnelsville Morgan 57
Dublin Coffman 70, Marysville 53
Dublin Jerome 53, Hilliard Darby 39
Dublin Scioto 62, Worthington Kilbourne 45
Edon 56, Montpelier 44
Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Brooklyn 66
Findlay 62, Oregon Clay 54
Franklin 69, Germantown Valley View 55
Ft. Recovery 44, Maria Stein Marion Local 32
Gahanna Lincoln 57, Grove City 47
Galion Northmor 44, Cardington-Lincoln 32
Garfield Hts. Trinity 40, Burton Berkshire 35
Garrettsville Garfield 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 44
Genoa Area 39, Bloomdale Elmwood 32
Georgetown 51, Bethel-Tate 35
Girard 48, Poland Seminary 46
Gorham Fayette 44, Stryker 37
Grafton Midview 68, Avon 49
Green 47, Can. McKinley 40
Grove City Cent. Crossing 49, Hilliard Davidson 48
Grove City Christian 60, Millersport 57
Hamilton New Miami 80, Miami Valley Christian Academy 60
Hannibal River 56, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47
Harrison 70, Morrow Little Miami 44
Haviland Wayne Trace 68, Holgate 36
Heartland Christian 77, Kingsway Christian 23
Heath 69, Utica 26
Hebron Lakewood 72, Newark Licking Valley 60
Hicksville 45, Edgerton 28
Hilliard Bradley 59, Delaware Hayes 37
Howard E. Knox 48, Centerburg 39
Hudson 43, Macedonia Nordonia 41
Hunting Valley University 66, Andrews Osborne Academy 47
Independence 75, Kirtland 70
Ironton 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40
Jamestown Greeneview 54, Spring. Greenon 52
Johnstown-Monroe 58, Johnstown Northridge 37
Kenton 55, Van Wert 50
Kettering Alter 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 43
Kidron Cent. Christian 72, Crestline 51
Kinsman Badger 56, Southington Chalker 46
LaGrange Keystone 54, Sheffield Brookside 33
Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 65, Hudson WRA 54
Lakewood 73, N. Olmsted 40
Lakewood St. Edward 57, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 52
Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Amanda-Clearcreek 37
Leavittsburg LaBrae 65, Brookfield 46
Leesburg Fairfield 77, Manchester 37
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 59, Newton Local 54
Lexington 38, Mansfield Madison 28
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45, Cin. Colerain 19
Lima Perry 53, Sidney Lehman 34
Lima Shawnee 65, Ottawa-Glandorf 53
Lima Sr. 66, Tol. St. John’s 51
Linsly, W.Va. 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54
Lodi Cloverleaf 65, Akr. Coventry 57
London 44, Bellefontaine 42
Lorain 111, E. Cle. Shaw 74
Lorain Clearview 73, Oberlin Firelands 66
Lowellville 58, Berlin Center Western Reserve 49
Lucasville Valley 59, Beaver Eastern 40
Lynchburg-Clay 52, W. Union 50
Lyndhurst Brush 69, Willoughby S. 59
Magnolia Sandy Valley 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34
Malvern 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57
Mansfield Sr. 50, Mt. Vernon 44
Mansfield St. Peter’s 50, Loudonville 47
Mantua Crestwood 72, Hartville Lake Center Christian 62
Marion Harding 81, Caledonia River Valley 75
Marion Pleasant 50, Bellville Clear Fork 37
Mason 74, Cin. Sycamore 35
Massillon 59, Canfield 48
Massillon Perry 48, Massillon Jackson 43
Mayfield 67, Eastlake N. 46
McArthur Vinton County 84, Nelsonville-York 59
McDonald 85, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Marion Elgin 49
Mechanicsburg 56, N. Lewisburg Triad 41
Mentor 81, Medina 80
Mentor Lake Cath. 65, Cle. Cent. Cath. 54
Metamora Evergreen 62, Hamler Patrick Henry 44
Miamisburg 69, Lebanon 60
Middletown Fenwick 64, Hamilton Badin 52
Miller City 77, Ft. Jennings 75
Minford 61, Portsmouth W. 38
Mogadore 69, Rootstown 58
Monroe 43, Brookville 37
Monroeville 50, Plymouth 42
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 76, Cory-Rawson 52
Mt. Orab Western Brown 55, Goshen 52
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 71, Lima Temple Christian 46
N. Can. Hoover 64, Alliance 41
Navarre Fairless 44, Orrville 43
New Albany 58, Groveport-Madison 40
New Boston Glenwood 63, Ironton St. Joseph 60
New Lexington 54, Zanesville Maysville 53
New London 64, Ashland Mapleton 62, OT
New Middletown Spring. 57, Sebring McKinley 42
New Paris National Trail 49, New Madison Tri-Village 40
New Philadelphia 68, Coshocton 33
New Richmond 63, Batavia 56
Newark 52, Sunbury Big Walnut 47
Newton Falls 47, Columbiana Crestview 35
Norton 70, Mogadore Field 50
Oak Glen, W.Va. 65, Wellsville 44
Oberlin 52, Wellington 45
Ontario 80, Galion 66
Orange 64, Gates Mills Hawken 54
Ottoville 51, Kalida 35
Oxford Talawanda 70, Cin. Mt. Healthy 69, 3OT
Painesville Harvey 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 29
Pandora-Gilboa 73, Vanlue 66
Parma 74, Medina Buckeye 53
Parma Hts. Holy Name 95, Fairview 85
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 71, Bay Village Bay 64
Parma Normandy 61, Elyria Cath. 49
Pataskala Licking Hts. 48, Newark Cath. 41
Pemberville Eastwood 50, Elmore Woodmore 32
Peninsula Woodridge 55, Ravenna 52
Perry 70, Geneva 60
Perrysburg 74, Napoleon 32
Pickerington Cent. 63, Reynoldsburg 48
Pickerington N. 52, Lancaster 31
Piketon 72, Southeastern 19
Pioneer N. Central 72, W. Unity Hilltop 36
Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, Spring. Shawnee 43
Pomeroy Meigs 69, Athens 67
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23
Powell Olentangy Liberty 62, Westerville N. 47
Proctorville Fairland 51, Chesapeake 34
Reedsville Eastern 54, Wahama, W.Va. 28
Richfield Revere 58, Medina Highland 52
Richmond Hts. 99, Wickliffe 67
Richwood N. Union 67, Lewistown Indian Lake 53
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 71, Mowrystown Whiteoak 65
Rockford Parkway 50, St. Henry 39
Rocky River Lutheran W. 81, Orwell Grand Valley 39
Rossford 53, Fostoria 46
S. Charleston SE 43, London Madison Plains 41
S. Point 63, Ironton Rock Hill 35
Salineville Southern 78, Leetonia 45
Sardinia Eastern Brown 57, Seaman N. Adams 41
Shadyside 73, New Matamoras Frontier 62
Sherwood Fairview 59, Defiance Ayersville 44
Sidney 64, Xenia 52
Sidney Fairlawn 60, Russia 42
Solon 56, Brunswick 49
Sparta Highland 60, Mt. Gilead 56
Spencerville 59, Harrod Allen E. 31
Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42
Spring. NE 48, W. Jefferson 39
Springboro 67, Clayton Northmont 52
Springfield 58, Kettering Fairmont 43
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 41, Cin. Seven Hills 38
St. Marys Memorial 54, Elida 43
Stewart Federal Hocking 65, Racine Southern 38
Stow-Munroe Falls 46, Wadsworth 37
Strasburg-Franklin 47, E. Can. 29
Streetsboro 65, Akr. Springfield 21
Struthers 46, Jefferson Area 35
Sylvania Southview 61, Sylvania Northview 58
Thomas Worthington 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35
Thornville Sheridan 70, Crooksville 52
Tipp City Tippecanoe 66, Greenville 40
Tol. Bowsher 74, Tol. Woodward 61
Tol. Cent. Cath. 68, Fremont Ross 47
Tol. Christian 56, Oregon Stritch 55
Tol. Ottawa Hills 36, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 33
Tol. St. Francis 45, Tol. Whitmer 42
Tontogany Otsego 51, Millbury Lake 49
Toronto 61, Madonna, W.Va. 49
Trotwood-Madison 63, Centerville 59
Troy Christian 65, Legacy Christian 45
Twinsburg 64, N. Royalton 56
Uhrichsville Claymont 56, Newcomerstown 32
Union City Mississinawa Valley 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40
Urbana 55, St. Paris Graham 36
Van Buren 82, Leipsic 74
Van Wert Lincolnview 59, Delphos Jefferson 40
Vandalia Butler 66, Troy 60
Versailles 46, Minster 43
Vienna Mathews 69, Newbury 41
Vincent Warren 57, Albany Alexander 47
W. Carrollton 77, Piqua 56
W. Chester Lakota W. 61, Middletown 59
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 66, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46
W. Liberty-Salem 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 28
Wapakoneta 66, Lima Bath 62
Warren Champion 60, Campbell Memorial 46
Warren Harding 71, Warren Howland 43
Warrensville Hts. 74, Bedford 46
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Hillsboro 46
Wauseon 47, Swanton 38
Waverly 58, Oak Hill 53
Waynesfield-Goshen 65, Dola Hardin Northern 53
Waynesville 60, New Lebanon Dixie 41
Wellston 54, Bidwell River Valley 41
West Salem Northwestern 67, Doylestown Chippewa 59
Westerville Cent. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy 62
Westerville S. 62, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64, Holland Springfield 50
Willard 46, Oak Harbor 45, OT
Williamsburg 63, Felicity-Franklin 58
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, Portsmouth Clay 42
Wilmington 57, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48
Windham 76, Cortland Maplewood 19
Wooster 53, Millersburg W. Holmes 43
Wooster Triway 69, Akr. Manchester 39
Worthington Christian 61, Cols. Bexley 41
Youngs. Boardman 71, Tallmadge 49
Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Louisville 50
Youngs. East 67, Grand River Academy 44
Youngs. Mooney 62, Youngs. Ursuline 54
Zanesville 55, Warsaw River View 50
Zanesville Rosecrans 88, Fairfield Christian 39
Zanesville W. Muskingum 66, Philo 58, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Wyoming vs. Cin. Deer Park, ccd.
Glouster Trimble vs. Corning Miller, ppd.
Greenwich S. Cent. vs. Ashland Crestview, ppd.
Mansfield Christian vs. Lucas, ppd.
Williamsport Westfall vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ppd. to Feb 4th.
