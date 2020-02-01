GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 48, Sycamore Mohawk 28
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 95, Kansas Lakota 37
Bellevue 67, Clyde 28
Carey 27, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 21
Castalia Margaretta 86, Port Clinton 30
Cin. Gamble Montessori 67, Cin. College Prep. 41
Cin. Riverview East 69, Cin. SCPA 19
Cin. Seven Hills 52, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 40
Cin. Sycamore 72, Mason 67, OT
Cols. Africentric def. Cols. Marion-Franklin, forfeit
Cols. Eastmoor 81, Cols. Briggs 39
Cols. Independence 48, Cols. West 30
Cols. International 22, Cols. Centennial 7
Cornerstone Christian 73, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 55
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Thomas Worthington 42
Dublin Coffman 60, Marysville 50
Dublin Jerome 53, Hilliard Darby 22
Dublin Scioto 43, Worthington Kilbourne 40
Fairfield Christian 68, Cols. Patriot Prep 26
Gahanna Christian 62, Grove City 22
Gahanna Lincoln 57, Grove City 47
Goshen 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38
Hilliard Bradley 50, Delaware Hayes 40
Hilliard Davidson 61, Grove City Cent. Crossing 22
Huron 46, Oak Harbor 45
Lakeside Danbury 32, Old Fort 25
Lancaster 39, Pickerington N. 21
Lewis Center Olentangy 32, Westerville Cent. 18
Morral Ridgedale 47, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42
New Albany 48, Groveport-Madison 18
New Riegel 58, Gibsonburg 33
Newark 64, Sunbury Big Walnut 27
Perry 49, Gates Mills Hawken 19
Pickerington Cent. 53, Reynoldsburg 46
Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Westerville N. 45
Sandusky 57, Norwalk 48
Strasburg-Franklin 47, E. Can. 29
Tiffin Calvert 55, Sandusky St. Mary 53
Tree of Life 47, Cols. Horizon Science 30
Upper Sandusky 57, Bucyrus 30
Weir, W.Va. 39, Steubenville 36
Westerville S. 71, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31
Willard 58, Milan Edison 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cle. MLK vs. Bard Early College H.S., ccd.
___
