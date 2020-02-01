GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 48, Sycamore Mohawk 28

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 95, Kansas Lakota 37

Bellevue 67, Clyde 28

Carey 27, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 21

Castalia Margaretta 86, Port Clinton 30

Cin. Gamble Montessori 67, Cin. College Prep. 41

Cin. Riverview East 69, Cin. SCPA 19

Cin. Seven Hills 52, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 40

Cin. Sycamore 72, Mason 67, OT

Cols. Africentric def. Cols. Marion-Franklin, forfeit

Cols. Eastmoor 81, Cols. Briggs 39

Cols. Independence 48, Cols. West 30

Cols. International 22, Cols. Centennial 7

Cornerstone Christian 73, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 55

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Thomas Worthington 42

Dublin Coffman 60, Marysville 50

Dublin Jerome 53, Hilliard Darby 22

Dublin Scioto 43, Worthington Kilbourne 40

Fairfield Christian 68, Cols. Patriot Prep 26

Gahanna Christian 62, Grove City 22

Gahanna Lincoln 57, Grove City 47

Goshen 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38

Hilliard Bradley 50, Delaware Hayes 40

Hilliard Davidson 61, Grove City Cent. Crossing 22

Huron 46, Oak Harbor 45

Lakeside Danbury 32, Old Fort 25

Lancaster 39, Pickerington N. 21

Lewis Center Olentangy 32, Westerville Cent. 18

Morral Ridgedale 47, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42

New Albany 48, Groveport-Madison 18

New Riegel 58, Gibsonburg 33

Newark 64, Sunbury Big Walnut 27

Perry 49, Gates Mills Hawken 19

Pickerington Cent. 53, Reynoldsburg 46

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Westerville N. 45

Sandusky 57, Norwalk 48

Strasburg-Franklin 47, E. Can. 29

Tiffin Calvert 55, Sandusky St. Mary 53

Tree of Life 47, Cols. Horizon Science 30

Upper Sandusky 57, Bucyrus 30

Weir, W.Va. 39, Steubenville 36

Westerville S. 71, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31

Willard 58, Milan Edison 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cle. MLK vs. Bard Early College H.S., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/