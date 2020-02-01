Family fun: John McIntire Library holds game day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The John McIntire Library was all fun and games at their family game day Saturday afternoon.

Librarian Assistant of Youth Services Jennifer Heston says they had different activities for kids of all ages.

“We have a monthly family game day. It is open for any age of children. We have different levels of games — as you can see — we have several different board games they can play. They can also borrow these which is why that they’re in bags. We also have some oversized family-fun games. We have an oversized Jenga style game. We also do some video games, we have a Nintendo Switch, we have a Wii and some other video game consoles.”

Family Game Day is held almost every first Saturday of the month.

For more events offered by the library, go to their website.