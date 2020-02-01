Arkansas-Little Rock rolls past Appalachian State, 93-86

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Ben Coupet Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Arkansas-Little Rock maintained its hold on first-place in the Sun Belt Conference standings by topping Appalachian State 93-86 on Saturday.

Markquis Nowell had 17 points and 13 assists for Arkansas-Little Rock (17-7, 11-2 Sun Belt Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Ruot Monyyong added 12 points and three blocks. Marko Lukic had 12 points.

Arkansas-Little Rock posted a season-high 26 assists and scored a season-high 49 second-half points while winning its sixth straight game.

Justin Forrest had 23 points for the Mountaineers (12-11, 6-6). O’Showen Williams added 18 points. Isaac Johnson had 17 points and nine assists.

The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers for the season. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Appalachian State 73-57 on Jan. 18. Arkansas-Little Rock plays Arkansas State at home next Saturday. Appalachian State faces Texas-Arlington at home on Thursday.

