Vaughn, Rider visit Monmouth

Rider (11-8, 5-4) vs. Monmouth (12-8, 6-3)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Dimencio Vaughn and Rider will take on Ray Salnave and Monmouth. Vaughn is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games. Salnave has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Salnave, Deion Hammond and Mustapha Traore have combined to account for 54 percent of Monmouth’s scoring this season. For Rider, Vaughn, Frederick Scott, Stevie Jordan, Willy Nunez Jr. and Christian Ings have collectively accounted for 71 percent of all Rider scoring.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Hawks have scored 75.2 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 65.5 per game they managed against non-conference foes.DOMINANT DIMENCIO: Vaughn has connected on 42.6 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 68.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Monmouth is 0-5 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Rider is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

STREAK SCORING: Monmouth has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 77.1 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncs have averaged 24.3 free throws per game and 29 per game over their last three games.

