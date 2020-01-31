Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy Park 60, Interboro 28

Annville-Cleona 60, Lancaster Mennonite 48

Antietam 73, Tulpehocken 52

Athens 64, Wyalusing 45

Barrack Hebrew 51, Renaissance, Mich. 44

Belle Vernon 45, McKeesport 43

Bensalem 63, Harry S. Truman 53

Berks Catholic 59, Twin Valley 33

Bodine 36, Franklin Towne Charter 24

Boyertown 52, Norristown 44

Central Columbia 62, Minersville 41

Chester 78, Chichester 58

Christopher Dock 75, Bristol 36

Coatesville 87, West Chester Henderson 57

Conestoga 66, Ridley 51

Coudersport 67, Port Allegany 38

Cristo Rey 56, Girard College 45

Delco Christian 86, Calvary Christian 74

Dobbins 44, Strawberry Mansion 42

Downingtown East 84, Avon Grove 64

Eastern York 55, Dover 44

Elizabethtown 73, Hempfield 42

Emmaus 30, Easton 25

Fleetwood 58, Hamburg 40

Frankford 44, Martin Luther King 42

Freire Charter 54, Benjamin Franklin 51

Garnet Valley 77, Lower Merion 32

Governor Mifflin 66, Daniel Boone 42

Hancock, Md. 71, Johnstown Christian 63

Harrisburg Academy 59, Christian School of York 29

High Point 76, York Country Day 41

High School of the Future 67, Kensington 55

Hollidaysburg 76, Punxsutawney 42

Holy Ghost Prep 42, Lower Moreland 27

Hughesville 65, Selinsgrove 55

Imhotep Charter 71, Mastery Charter North 53

Johnsonburg 53, Dubois Central Catholic 29

Latin Charter 56, South Philadelphia 49

Lititz Christian 51, Lancaster Country Day 46

Lourdes Regional 59, Meadowbrook Christian 49

Maritime Academy 81, Mariana Bracetti 63

Mastery Charter South 70, Edison 63

Methacton 70, Owen J Roberts 17

Millville 45, Muncy 34

Milton Hershey 90, East Pennsboro 44

Moravian Academy 82, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 75

North Penn-Mansfield 71, Towanda 48

North Penn/Liberty 81, Williamson 40

Northern Potter 74, Oswayo 65

Notre Dame-Green Pond 78, Catasauqua 44

Nueva Esperanza 65, Randolph 62

Oley Valley 64, Schuylkill Valley 63

Olney Charter 74, Mastbaum 41

Otto-Eldred 69, Austin 50

Palmerton 54, Bangor 51

Parkway Center City def. KIPP Dubois, forfeit

Paul Robeson 50, Philadelphia Central 48

Penn Treaty 70, Hill Freedman 58

Philadelphia Academy Charter 64, Rush 36

Philadelphia MC&S 70, Gratz 69, OT

Pine Grove 39, Lehighton 30

Prep Charter 77, Tacony Academy 71

Radnor 69, Harriton 58

Roxborough 74, Fels 45

SLA Beeber 69, Franklin Learning Center 45

Salisbury 44, Palisades 37

Sayre 63, Mastery Charter North 57

Smethport 47, Cameron County 36

Solebury 81, AIM Academy 39

Springfield Delco 66, Marple Newtown 57

Strath Haven 50, Penncrest 47

Swenson 72, Parkway West 42

The Christian Academy 67, Faith Christian Academy 50

Troy 63, Wellsboro 58

Unionville 52, Oxford 45

Upper Merion 52, Pope John Paul II 41

West Chester East 70, Bishop Shanahan 41

West Lawn Wilson 59, Exeter 47

West Philadelphia 61, Engineering And Science 52

William Tennent 41, Upper Moreland 33

Wilson 69, Northern Lehigh 36

Friends School League Tournament=

Shipley 51, Friends Central 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Union vs. Tidioute Charter, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 43, Scranton 35

Academy Park 68, Interboro 48

Armstrong 31, Franklin Regional 29

Avella 53, Jefferson-Morgan 19

Barrack Hebrew 44, New Foundations 35

Beaver Area 54, Mohawk 44, OT

Bedford 47, Greater Johnstown 40

Belle Vernon 45, McKeesport 43

Bensalem 72, Harry S. Truman 35

Berlin-Brothersvalley 64, Meyersdale 46

Bermudian Springs 61, Columbia 40

Berwick 44, Nanticoke Area 26

Bethel Park 58, Connellsville 23

Bishop Canevin 54, Chartiers-Houston 36

Bishop Guilfoyle 64, Bishop Carroll 31

Bishop McCort 61, Westmont Hilltop 42

Blacklick Valley 57, Conemaugh Township 54

Boyertown 55, Norristown 34

Brandywine Heights 38, Kutztown 35

Brentwood 44, Winchester Thurston 36

California 40, Monessen 37

Cambria Heights 51, Central Cambria 44

Carlynton 71, Shady Side Academy 40

Central Bucks South 57, Cheltenham 19

Central Valley 58, Blackhawk 50

Charleroi 55, Seton-LaSalle 43

Chartiers Valley 64, West Allegheny 27

Christian School of York 38, Harrisburg Academy 25

Clairton 62, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 21

Cochranton 79, Tidioute Charter 28

Conneaut Area 59, Oil City 38

Council Rock South 59, Pennsbury 35

Dallas 60, Wilkes-Barre Area 49

Derry 68, Steel Valley 34

Dunmore 49, Mid Valley 17

East Allegheny 41, Deer Lakes 33

East Juniata 46, Halifax 44

Ellwood City 47, Beaver Falls 26

Erie 47, Franklin 29

Everett 63, Northern Bedford 23

Fairview 45, Girard 39

Fannett-Metal 46, Forbes Road 28

Forest Hills 68, Somerset 53

Fort Leboeuf 41, Corry 22

Fox Chapel 44, North Hills 31

Frazier 54, Bentworth 14

Freedom Area 32, Elwood City Riverside 24

Freeport 68, Apollo-Ridge 34

Germantown Academy 68, Penn Charter 50

Glendale 51, Williamsburg 42

Great Valley 61, West Chester Rustin 60

Greater Latrobe 63, Uniontown 36

Greenville 49, Reynolds 22

Hazleton Area 51, Pittston Area 26

Hempfield Area 56, Peters Township 38

Holy Redeemer 55, Tunkhannock 30

Homer-Center 59, Ligonier Valley 42

Hun, N.J. 90, Perkiomen School 44

Indiana 67, Highlands 28

Jeannette 47, Springdale 33

Jenkintown 74, Collegium Charter School 48

Jim Thorpe 82, Panther Valley 40

Juniata 45, Newport 30

Juniata Valley 51, Bellwood-Antis 44

Kennedy Catholic 68, West Middlesex 60, OT

Knoch 67, Burrell 28

Lackawanna Trail 60, Forest City 27

Lincoln Park Charter 59, Montour 49

Manheim Township 47, Red Lion 41

Maplewood 56, Cambridge Springs 53, OT

Marian Catholic 39, Shenandoah Valley 31

Marion Center 69, Northern Cambria 34

Mars 58, Hollidaysburg 54

McGuffey 41, Bethlehem Center 34

Meadville 47, Hickory 38

Mercer 48, Rocky Grove 24

Mercyhurst Prep 58, Conneaut Area 44

Methacton 41, Owen J Roberts 39

Minersville 55, Tri-Valley 45

Montrose 51, Blue Ridge 27

Morrisville 39, The Christian Academy 29

Muhlenberg 62, Daniel Boone 27

New Hope-Solebury 48, Faith Christian Academy 24

North Allegheny 69, Pine-Richland 30

Northgate 65, New Brighton 58

Northwest Area 43, MMI Prep 36

Northwestern 55, Titusville 34

Northwestern Lehigh 64, Pen Argyl 16

Norwin 70, Butler 46

Notre Dame-Green Pond 53, Catasauqua 17

Oakland Catholic 66, Laurel Highlands 9

Old Forge 70, Carbondale 30

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 57, Sto-Rox 34

Palmerton 41, Bangor 35

Philipsburg-Osceola 34, Curwensville 31

Pittsburgh North Catholic 70, Greensburg Salem 39

Plum 48, Hampton 36

Plumstead Christian 35, MAST Charter 34

Pocono Mountain West 57, Pocono Mountain East 27

Portage Area 81, North Star 37

Pottsgrove 51, Phoenixville 44

Pottstown 53, Upper Perkiomen 43

Pottsville 36, Blue Mountain 14

Propel Andrew Street 52, Leechburg 29

Purchase Line 59, Penns Manor 55

Quaker Valley 64, Keystone Oaks 29

Quigley Catholic 54, Eden Christian 50

Richland 53, Penn Cambria 49

Ridley 51, Conestoga 26

Ringgold 35, Mount Pleasant 25

Riverside 59, Mountain View 20

Rochester 56, Vincentian Academy 49

Saltsburg 60, Blairsville 59

Scranton Holy Cross 69, Lakeland 39

Scranton Prep 57, West Scranton 32

Seneca 50, North East 25

Seneca Valley 47, Shaler 40

Serra Catholic 60, Ellis School 55

Shamokin 43, Lewisburg 41

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 53, Shade 34

Sharpsville 46, Wilmington 33

Shenango 41, Aliquippa 37

Shipley 62, Friends Central 41

Slippery Rock 45, Grove City 37

Solanco 53, Manheim Central 46

South Park 63, Brownsville 45

South Side 46, Laurel 41

Southern Columbia 41, South Williamsport 34

Southmoreland 71, Elizabeth Forward 38

Spring-Ford 51, Perkiomen Valley 30

St. Basil 61, Villa Joseph Marie 34

Susquehanna 52, Elk Lake 36

Susquenita 70, Millersburg 30

Tamaqua 66, North Schuylkill 57

Thomas Jefferson 38, South Fayette 37

Trinity 66, Moon 63

Union Area 54, Cornell 15

Unionville 39, Oxford 23

Upper Dauphin 62, Line Mountain 35

Upper St. Clair 54, Baldwin 53

Villa Maria 27, Gwynedd Mercy 21

Wallenpaupack 49, Delaware Valley 36

Warwick 47, Wyomissing 37

Washington 51, Waynesburg Central 40

West Chester Henderson 51, Coatesville 49

West Greene 72, Sewickley Academy Panthers 54

Western Wayne 32, Honesdale 31

William Tennent 41, Upper Moreland 33

Windber 70, Chestnut Ridge 48

Woodland Hills 55, Penn-Trafford 54

Wyoming Seminary 53, Hanover Area 42

Wyoming Valley West 49, Crestwood 43

York Suburban 43, Big Spring 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avonworth vs. Neshannock, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/