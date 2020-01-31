Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy Park 60, Interboro 28
Annville-Cleona 60, Lancaster Mennonite 48
Antietam 73, Tulpehocken 52
Athens 64, Wyalusing 45
Barrack Hebrew 51, Renaissance, Mich. 44
Belle Vernon 45, McKeesport 43
Bensalem 63, Harry S. Truman 53
Berks Catholic 59, Twin Valley 33
Bodine 36, Franklin Towne Charter 24
Boyertown 52, Norristown 44
Central Columbia 62, Minersville 41
Chester 78, Chichester 58
Christopher Dock 75, Bristol 36
Coatesville 87, West Chester Henderson 57
Conestoga 66, Ridley 51
Coudersport 67, Port Allegany 38
Cristo Rey 56, Girard College 45
Delco Christian 86, Calvary Christian 74
Dobbins 44, Strawberry Mansion 42
Downingtown East 84, Avon Grove 64
Eastern York 55, Dover 44
Elizabethtown 73, Hempfield 42
Emmaus 30, Easton 25
Fleetwood 58, Hamburg 40
Frankford 44, Martin Luther King 42
Freire Charter 54, Benjamin Franklin 51
Garnet Valley 77, Lower Merion 32
Governor Mifflin 66, Daniel Boone 42
Hancock, Md. 71, Johnstown Christian 63
Harrisburg Academy 59, Christian School of York 29
High Point 76, York Country Day 41
High School of the Future 67, Kensington 55
Hollidaysburg 76, Punxsutawney 42
Holy Ghost Prep 42, Lower Moreland 27
Hughesville 65, Selinsgrove 55
Imhotep Charter 71, Mastery Charter North 53
Johnsonburg 53, Dubois Central Catholic 29
Latin Charter 56, South Philadelphia 49
Lititz Christian 51, Lancaster Country Day 46
Lourdes Regional 59, Meadowbrook Christian 49
Maritime Academy 81, Mariana Bracetti 63
Mastery Charter South 70, Edison 63
Methacton 70, Owen J Roberts 17
Millville 45, Muncy 34
Milton Hershey 90, East Pennsboro 44
Moravian Academy 82, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 75
North Penn-Mansfield 71, Towanda 48
North Penn/Liberty 81, Williamson 40
Northern Potter 74, Oswayo 65
Notre Dame-Green Pond 78, Catasauqua 44
Nueva Esperanza 65, Randolph 62
Oley Valley 64, Schuylkill Valley 63
Olney Charter 74, Mastbaum 41
Otto-Eldred 69, Austin 50
Palmerton 54, Bangor 51
Parkway Center City def. KIPP Dubois, forfeit
Paul Robeson 50, Philadelphia Central 48
Penn Treaty 70, Hill Freedman 58
Philadelphia Academy Charter 64, Rush 36
Philadelphia MC&S 70, Gratz 69, OT
Pine Grove 39, Lehighton 30
Prep Charter 77, Tacony Academy 71
Radnor 69, Harriton 58
Roxborough 74, Fels 45
SLA Beeber 69, Franklin Learning Center 45
Salisbury 44, Palisades 37
Sayre 63, Mastery Charter North 57
Smethport 47, Cameron County 36
Solebury 81, AIM Academy 39
Springfield Delco 66, Marple Newtown 57
Strath Haven 50, Penncrest 47
Swenson 72, Parkway West 42
The Christian Academy 67, Faith Christian Academy 50
Troy 63, Wellsboro 58
Unionville 52, Oxford 45
Upper Merion 52, Pope John Paul II 41
West Chester East 70, Bishop Shanahan 41
West Lawn Wilson 59, Exeter 47
West Philadelphia 61, Engineering And Science 52
William Tennent 41, Upper Moreland 33
Wilson 69, Northern Lehigh 36
Friends School League Tournament=
Shipley 51, Friends Central 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Union vs. Tidioute Charter, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 43, Scranton 35
Academy Park 68, Interboro 48
Armstrong 31, Franklin Regional 29
Avella 53, Jefferson-Morgan 19
Barrack Hebrew 44, New Foundations 35
Beaver Area 54, Mohawk 44, OT
Bedford 47, Greater Johnstown 40
Belle Vernon 45, McKeesport 43
Bensalem 72, Harry S. Truman 35
Berlin-Brothersvalley 64, Meyersdale 46
Bermudian Springs 61, Columbia 40
Berwick 44, Nanticoke Area 26
Bethel Park 58, Connellsville 23
Bishop Canevin 54, Chartiers-Houston 36
Bishop Guilfoyle 64, Bishop Carroll 31
Bishop McCort 61, Westmont Hilltop 42
Blacklick Valley 57, Conemaugh Township 54
Boyertown 55, Norristown 34
Brandywine Heights 38, Kutztown 35
Brentwood 44, Winchester Thurston 36
California 40, Monessen 37
Cambria Heights 51, Central Cambria 44
Carlynton 71, Shady Side Academy 40
Central Bucks South 57, Cheltenham 19
Central Valley 58, Blackhawk 50
Charleroi 55, Seton-LaSalle 43
Chartiers Valley 64, West Allegheny 27
Christian School of York 38, Harrisburg Academy 25
Clairton 62, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 21
Cochranton 79, Tidioute Charter 28
Conneaut Area 59, Oil City 38
Council Rock South 59, Pennsbury 35
Dallas 60, Wilkes-Barre Area 49
Derry 68, Steel Valley 34
Dunmore 49, Mid Valley 17
East Allegheny 41, Deer Lakes 33
East Juniata 46, Halifax 44
Ellwood City 47, Beaver Falls 26
Erie 47, Franklin 29
Everett 63, Northern Bedford 23
Fairview 45, Girard 39
Fannett-Metal 46, Forbes Road 28
Forest Hills 68, Somerset 53
Fort Leboeuf 41, Corry 22
Fox Chapel 44, North Hills 31
Frazier 54, Bentworth 14
Freedom Area 32, Elwood City Riverside 24
Freeport 68, Apollo-Ridge 34
Germantown Academy 68, Penn Charter 50
Glendale 51, Williamsburg 42
Great Valley 61, West Chester Rustin 60
Greater Latrobe 63, Uniontown 36
Greenville 49, Reynolds 22
Hazleton Area 51, Pittston Area 26
Hempfield Area 56, Peters Township 38
Holy Redeemer 55, Tunkhannock 30
Homer-Center 59, Ligonier Valley 42
Hun, N.J. 90, Perkiomen School 44
Indiana 67, Highlands 28
Jeannette 47, Springdale 33
Jenkintown 74, Collegium Charter School 48
Jim Thorpe 82, Panther Valley 40
Juniata 45, Newport 30
Juniata Valley 51, Bellwood-Antis 44
Kennedy Catholic 68, West Middlesex 60, OT
Knoch 67, Burrell 28
Lackawanna Trail 60, Forest City 27
Lincoln Park Charter 59, Montour 49
Manheim Township 47, Red Lion 41
Maplewood 56, Cambridge Springs 53, OT
Marian Catholic 39, Shenandoah Valley 31
Marion Center 69, Northern Cambria 34
Mars 58, Hollidaysburg 54
McGuffey 41, Bethlehem Center 34
Meadville 47, Hickory 38
Mercer 48, Rocky Grove 24
Mercyhurst Prep 58, Conneaut Area 44
Mercyhurst Prep 58, Conneaut, Ohio 44
Methacton 41, Owen J Roberts 39
Minersville 55, Tri-Valley 45
Montrose 51, Blue Ridge 27
Morrisville 39, The Christian Academy 29
Muhlenberg 62, Daniel Boone 27
New Hope-Solebury 48, Faith Christian Academy 24
North Allegheny 69, Pine-Richland 30
Northgate 65, New Brighton 58
Northwest Area 43, MMI Prep 36
Northwestern 55, Titusville 34
Northwestern Lehigh 64, Pen Argyl 16
Norwin 70, Butler 46
Notre Dame-Green Pond 53, Catasauqua 17
Oakland Catholic 66, Laurel Highlands 9
Old Forge 70, Carbondale 30
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 57, Sto-Rox 34
Palmerton 41, Bangor 35
Philipsburg-Osceola 34, Curwensville 31
Pittsburgh North Catholic 70, Greensburg Salem 39
Plum 48, Hampton 36
Plumstead Christian 35, MAST Charter 34
Pocono Mountain West 57, Pocono Mountain East 27
Portage Area 81, North Star 37
Pottsgrove 51, Phoenixville 44
Pottstown 53, Upper Perkiomen 43
Pottsville 36, Blue Mountain 14
Propel Andrew Street 52, Leechburg 29
Purchase Line 59, Penns Manor 55
Quaker Valley 64, Keystone Oaks 29
Quigley Catholic 54, Eden Christian 50
Richland 53, Penn Cambria 49
Ridley 51, Conestoga 26
Ringgold 35, Mount Pleasant 25
Riverside 59, Mountain View 20
Rochester 56, Vincentian Academy 49
Saltsburg 60, Blairsville 59
Scranton Holy Cross 69, Lakeland 39
Scranton Prep 57, West Scranton 32
Seneca 50, North East 25
Seneca Valley 47, Shaler 40
Serra Catholic 60, Ellis School 55
Shamokin 43, Lewisburg 41
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 53, Shade 34
Sharpsville 46, Wilmington 33
Shenango 41, Aliquippa 37
Shipley 62, Friends Central 41
Slippery Rock 45, Grove City 37
Solanco 53, Manheim Central 46
South Park 63, Brownsville 45
South Side 46, Laurel 41
Southern Columbia 41, South Williamsport 34
Southmoreland 71, Elizabeth Forward 38
Spring-Ford 51, Perkiomen Valley 30
St. Basil 61, Villa Joseph Marie 34
Susquehanna 52, Elk Lake 36
Susquenita 70, Millersburg 30
Tamaqua 66, North Schuylkill 57
Thomas Jefferson 38, South Fayette 37
Trinity 66, Moon 63
Union Area 54, Cornell 15
Unionville 39, Oxford 23
Upper Dauphin 62, Line Mountain 35
Upper St. Clair 54, Baldwin 53
Villa Maria 27, Gwynedd Mercy 21
Wallenpaupack 49, Delaware Valley 36
Warwick 47, Wyomissing 37
Washington 51, Waynesburg Central 40
West Chester Henderson 51, Coatesville 49
West Greene 72, Sewickley Academy Panthers 54
Western Wayne 32, Honesdale 31
William Tennent 41, Upper Moreland 33
Windber 70, Chestnut Ridge 48
Woodland Hills 55, Penn-Trafford 54
Wyoming Seminary 53, Hanover Area 42
Wyoming Valley West 49, Crestwood 43
York Suburban 43, Big Spring 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avonworth vs. Neshannock, ppd.
