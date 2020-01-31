Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 54, STVM 51
Akr. North 40, Akr. Elms 31
Albany Alexander 48, Athens 18
Antwerp 51, Defiance Tinora 44
Apple Creek Waynedale 70, Creston Norwayne 41
Arcanum 57, Newton Local 38
Archbold 50, Liberty Center 37
Arlington 55, Van Buren 41
Ashland Crestview 48, Bucyrus Wynford 43
Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Grove City 11
Batavia 61, Mt. Orab Western Brown 54
Beallsville 66, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 64
Belmont Union Local 50, Linsly, W.Va. 49
Belpre 58, Williamstown, W.Va. 55
Berlin Center Western Reserve 68, Springfield 34
Bethel-Tate 54, Batavia Clermont NE 32
Beverly Ft. Frye 76, New Matamoras Frontier 26
Bidwell River Valley 55, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 28
Blanchester 45, Lockland 32
Bowling Green 50, Maumee 45
Bradford 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley 28
Bristol 55, Windham 27
Bryan 48, Delta 45, OT
Canal Winchester 47, Cols. Upper Arlington 39
Canfield S. Range 58, Niles McKinley 29
Carlisle 66, Franklin 48
Chillicothe Unioto 47, Southeastern 37
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 35, Ursuline Academy 27
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63, S. Point 50
Coldwater 43, New Knoxville 41
Cols. Hartley 54, Cols. DeSales 40
Cols. Watterson 54, Cols. Ready 22
Columbiana 57, Leetonia 37
Columbus Grove 42, Bluffton 26
Cortland Maplewood 50, Andover Pymatuning Valley 19
Covington 40, Casstown Miami E. 37
Day. Meadowdale 31, Day. Thurgood Marshall 26
Day. Miami Valley 40, Day. Jefferson 36
DeGraff Riverside 44, Urbana 35
Defiance 43, Celina 21
Delphos Jefferson 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 54
Doylestown Chippewa 68, Rittman 32
E. Palestine 45, Hanoverton United 40
Edgerton 49, Hicksville 42
Elmore Woodmore 40, Genoa Area 33
Fairfield Christian 56, Cols. Grandview Hts. 49
Findlay Liberty-Benton 84, N. Baltimore 23
Frankfort Adena 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22
Franklin Furnace Green 46, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40
Fredericktown 39, Cols. School for Girls 36
Ft. Loramie 89, Jackson Center 16
Ft. Recovery 58, Maria Stein Marion Local 39
Gahanna Cols. Academy 35, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21
Georgetown 71, Felicity-Franklin 58
Germantown Valley View 65, Eaton 33
Girard 52, Struthers 34
Glouster Trimble 50, Wahama, W.Va. 28
Goshen 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38
Haviland Wayne Trace 59, Holgate 26
Howard E. Knox 53, Centerburg 40
Ironton 66, Portsmouth 17
Jamestown Greeneview 64, Spring. Greenon 58
Jefferson County Christian 44, Bellaire St. John 11
Kinsman Badger 40, Vienna Mathews 33
Latham Western 44, Portsmouth Sciotoville 36
Legacy Christian 56, Troy Christian 20
Leipsic 54, Cory-Rawson 43
Lewistown Indian Lake 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35
Lexington 56, Ashland 30
Lima Bath 37, Wapakoneta 29
Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Convoy Crestview 49
Lima Sr. 67, Fremont Ross 56
Lisbon Beaver 61, Toronto 32
Lisbon David Anderson 59, Wellsville 23
Lowellville 54, Sebring McKinley 44
Manchester 51, Leesburg Fairfield 41
Marion Elgin 72, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 37
Marion Harding 67, Caledonia River Valley 52
McArthur Vinton County 74, Nelsonville-York 59
McComb 49, Vanlue 28
McDonald 65, Mineral Ridge 31
Mechanicsburg 47, N. Lewisburg Triad 31
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 58, Conneaut 44
Metamora Evergreen 41, Hamler Patrick Henry 34
Milford Center Fairbanks 27, W. Jefferson 26
Millbury Lake 69, Fostoria 50
Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Mt. Vernon 30
Minford 67, Lucasville Valley 43
Minster 48, Versailles 35
Monroe 44, Waynesville 37
Montpelier 39, Edon 36
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, Arcadia 33
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 43, Atwater Waterloo 28
Napoleon 36, Perrysburg 21
New Bremen 64, Delphos St. John’s 54
New London 53, Plymouth 26
New Madison Tri-Village 88, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 25
New Paris National Trail 47, New Lebanon Dixie 19
Newbury 37, Ashtabula St. John 35
Northwood 52, Oregon Stritch 22
Notre Dame Academy 57, Tol. Whitmer 26
Oak Hill 52, S. Webster 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 51, Lima Shawnee 35
Paulding 80, Ada 39
Peebles 68, Fayetteville-Perry 57
Piketon 51, Bainbridge Paint Valley 50
Pioneer N. Central 44, W. Unity Hilltop 37
Piqua 54, Riverside Stebbins 25
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 67, Milton-Union 20
Poland Seminary 64, Jefferson Area 37
Pomeroy Meigs 56, Wellston 46
Portsmouth Clay 51, Ironton St. Joseph 47
Portsmouth Notre Dame 47, New Boston Glenwood 31
Portsmouth W. 48, Beaver Eastern 45
Proctorville Fairland 56, Ironton Rock Hill 23
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 54, Mowrystown Whiteoak 17
Rossford 70, Pemberville Eastwood 59
S. Charleston SE 35, London Madison Plains 24
Seaman N. Adams 74, W. Union 36
Sherwood Fairview 68, Defiance Ayersville 54
Sidney Lehman 58, Lima Perry 31
Southington Chalker 49, Warren Lordstown 28
Spencerville 73, Harrod Allen E. 39
Spring. Cath. Cent. 45, Cedarville 36
St. Henry 51, Rockford Parkway 39
St. Marys Memorial 48, Elida 28
Stryker 47, Gorham Fayette 43
Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Danville 33
Tol. Ottawa Hills 62, Tol. Maumee Valley 43
Tontogany Otsego 40, Bloomdale Elmwood 37
Van Wert 46, Kenton 40
W. Liberty-Salem 53, Spring. NE 31
Waterford 59, Racine Southern 57
Wauseon 43, Swanton 35
Waynesfield-Goshen 40, Dola Hardin Northern 39
Weir, W.Va. 39, Steubenville 36
West Salem Northwestern 55, Jeromesville Hillsdale 42
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Holland Springfield 39
Williamsburg 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 37, OT
Wilmington 53, New Richmond 22
Yellow Springs 48, Day. Christian 42
Youngs. Ursuline 53, Leavittsburg LaBrae 29
Battle of Sylvania=
Sylvania Southview 57, Sylvania Northview 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. East vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ccd.
Elyria Open Door vs. Cle. NE Ohio Prep, ccd.
Kingsway Christian vs. Heartland Christian, ccd.
Reedsville Eastern vs. Stewart Federal Hocking, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/