Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 54, STVM 51

Akr. North 40, Akr. Elms 31

Albany Alexander 48, Athens 18

Antwerp 51, Defiance Tinora 44

Apple Creek Waynedale 70, Creston Norwayne 41

Arcanum 57, Newton Local 38

Archbold 50, Liberty Center 37

Arlington 55, Van Buren 41

Ashland Crestview 48, Bucyrus Wynford 43

Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Grove City 11

Batavia 61, Mt. Orab Western Brown 54

Beallsville 66, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 64

Belmont Union Local 50, Linsly, W.Va. 49

Belpre 58, Williamstown, W.Va. 55

Berlin Center Western Reserve 68, Springfield 34

Bethel-Tate 54, Batavia Clermont NE 32

Beverly Ft. Frye 76, New Matamoras Frontier 26

Bidwell River Valley 55, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 28

Blanchester 45, Lockland 32

Bowling Green 50, Maumee 45

Bradford 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley 28

Bristol 55, Windham 27

Bryan 48, Delta 45, OT

Canal Winchester 47, Cols. Upper Arlington 39

Canfield S. Range 58, Niles McKinley 29

Carlisle 66, Franklin 48

Chillicothe Unioto 47, Southeastern 37

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 35, Ursuline Academy 27

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63, S. Point 50

Coldwater 43, New Knoxville 41

Cols. Hartley 54, Cols. DeSales 40

Cols. Watterson 54, Cols. Ready 22

Columbiana 57, Leetonia 37

Columbus Grove 42, Bluffton 26

Cortland Maplewood 50, Andover Pymatuning Valley 19

Covington 40, Casstown Miami E. 37

Day. Meadowdale 31, Day. Thurgood Marshall 26

Day. Miami Valley 40, Day. Jefferson 36

DeGraff Riverside 44, Urbana 35

Defiance 43, Celina 21

Delphos Jefferson 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 54

Doylestown Chippewa 68, Rittman 32

E. Palestine 45, Hanoverton United 40

Edgerton 49, Hicksville 42

Elmore Woodmore 40, Genoa Area 33

Fairfield Christian 56, Cols. Grandview Hts. 49

Findlay Liberty-Benton 84, N. Baltimore 23

Frankfort Adena 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22

Franklin Furnace Green 46, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40

Fredericktown 39, Cols. School for Girls 36

Ft. Loramie 89, Jackson Center 16

Ft. Recovery 58, Maria Stein Marion Local 39

Gahanna Cols. Academy 35, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21

Georgetown 71, Felicity-Franklin 58

Germantown Valley View 65, Eaton 33

Girard 52, Struthers 34

Glouster Trimble 50, Wahama, W.Va. 28

Goshen 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38

Haviland Wayne Trace 59, Holgate 26

Howard E. Knox 53, Centerburg 40

Ironton 66, Portsmouth 17

Jamestown Greeneview 64, Spring. Greenon 58

Jefferson County Christian 44, Bellaire St. John 11

Kinsman Badger 40, Vienna Mathews 33

Latham Western 44, Portsmouth Sciotoville 36

Legacy Christian 56, Troy Christian 20

Leipsic 54, Cory-Rawson 43

Lewistown Indian Lake 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35

Lexington 56, Ashland 30

Lima Bath 37, Wapakoneta 29

Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Convoy Crestview 49

Lima Sr. 67, Fremont Ross 56

Lisbon Beaver 61, Toronto 32

Lisbon David Anderson 59, Wellsville 23

Lowellville 54, Sebring McKinley 44

Manchester 51, Leesburg Fairfield 41

Marion Elgin 72, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 37

Marion Harding 67, Caledonia River Valley 52

McArthur Vinton County 74, Nelsonville-York 59

McComb 49, Vanlue 28

McDonald 65, Mineral Ridge 31

Mechanicsburg 47, N. Lewisburg Triad 31

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 58, Conneaut 44

Metamora Evergreen 41, Hamler Patrick Henry 34

Milford Center Fairbanks 27, W. Jefferson 26

Millbury Lake 69, Fostoria 50

Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Mt. Vernon 30

Minford 67, Lucasville Valley 43

Minster 48, Versailles 35

Monroe 44, Waynesville 37

Montpelier 39, Edon 36

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, Arcadia 33

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 43, Atwater Waterloo 28

Napoleon 36, Perrysburg 21

New Bremen 64, Delphos St. John’s 54

New London 53, Plymouth 26

New Madison Tri-Village 88, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 25

New Paris National Trail 47, New Lebanon Dixie 19

Newbury 37, Ashtabula St. John 35

Northwood 52, Oregon Stritch 22

Notre Dame Academy 57, Tol. Whitmer 26

Oak Hill 52, S. Webster 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 51, Lima Shawnee 35

Paulding 80, Ada 39

Peebles 68, Fayetteville-Perry 57

Piketon 51, Bainbridge Paint Valley 50

Pioneer N. Central 44, W. Unity Hilltop 37

Piqua 54, Riverside Stebbins 25

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 67, Milton-Union 20

Poland Seminary 64, Jefferson Area 37

Pomeroy Meigs 56, Wellston 46

Portsmouth Clay 51, Ironton St. Joseph 47

Portsmouth Notre Dame 47, New Boston Glenwood 31

Portsmouth W. 48, Beaver Eastern 45

Proctorville Fairland 56, Ironton Rock Hill 23

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 54, Mowrystown Whiteoak 17

Rossford 70, Pemberville Eastwood 59

S. Charleston SE 35, London Madison Plains 24

Seaman N. Adams 74, W. Union 36

Sherwood Fairview 68, Defiance Ayersville 54

Sidney Lehman 58, Lima Perry 31

Southington Chalker 49, Warren Lordstown 28

Spencerville 73, Harrod Allen E. 39

Spring. Cath. Cent. 45, Cedarville 36

St. Henry 51, Rockford Parkway 39

St. Marys Memorial 48, Elida 28

Stryker 47, Gorham Fayette 43

Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Danville 33

Tol. Ottawa Hills 62, Tol. Maumee Valley 43

Tontogany Otsego 40, Bloomdale Elmwood 37

Van Wert 46, Kenton 40

W. Liberty-Salem 53, Spring. NE 31

Waterford 59, Racine Southern 57

Wauseon 43, Swanton 35

Waynesfield-Goshen 40, Dola Hardin Northern 39

Weir, W.Va. 39, Steubenville 36

West Salem Northwestern 55, Jeromesville Hillsdale 42

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Holland Springfield 39

Williamsburg 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 37, OT

Wilmington 53, New Richmond 22

Yellow Springs 48, Day. Christian 42

Youngs. Ursuline 53, Leavittsburg LaBrae 29

Battle of Sylvania=

Sylvania Southview 57, Sylvania Northview 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. East vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ccd.

Elyria Open Door vs. Cle. NE Ohio Prep, ccd.

Kingsway Christian vs. Heartland Christian, ccd.

Reedsville Eastern vs. Stewart Federal Hocking, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/