Georgetown (12-9, 2-6) vs. St. John’s (13-9, 2-7)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s seeks revenge on Georgetown after dropping the first matchup in Washington. The teams last played each other on Jan. 8, when the Hoyas outshot St. John’s from the field 43.3 percent to 35.3 percent and made 14 more foul shots en route to a 21-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have combined to score 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Hoyas scoring over the last five games.NIFTY FIGUEROA: LJ Figueroa has connected on 35.3 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 27 over his last three games. He’s also made 68.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hoyas are 0-8 when they score 73 points or fewer and 12-1 when they exceed 73 points. The Red Storm are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 13-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Georgetown has lost its last four road games, scoring 61.3 points, while allowing 75 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big East teams. The Red Storm have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season.

