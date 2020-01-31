Richmond looks for home win vs GW

George Washington (10-11, 4-4) vs. Richmond (15-6, 5-3)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond looks for its fourth straight win over George Washington at Robins Center. The last victory for the Colonials at Richmond was a 73-61 win on Feb. 24, 2016.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: George Washington has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Armel Potter, Jamison Battle, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Maceo Jack have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Colonials points over the team’s last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Colonials have scored 71.1 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they put up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jacob Gilyard has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last five games. Gilyard has accounted for 24 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: George Washington is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 10-6 when scoring at least 61.

WINNING WHEN: Richmond is a perfect 10-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Spiders are 5-6 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Richmond offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-lowest rate in the country. The George Washington defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 334th among Division I teams).

