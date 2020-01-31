No. 2 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs San Francisco

No. 2 Gonzaga (22-1, 8-0) vs. San Francisco (16-7, 5-3)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga looks for its 17th straight win in the head-to-head series over San Francisco. Gonzaga has won by an average of 19 points in its last 16 wins over the Dons. San Francisco’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2012, a 66-65 win.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jamaree Bouyea, Charles Minlend, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have collectively accounted for 63 percent of San Francisco’s scoring this season. For Gonzaga, Filip Petrusev, Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Dons have allowed just 64.8 points per game to WCC opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 36 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: San Francisco is a perfect 10-0 when the team makes at least 75 percent of its free throws. The Dons are 6-7 when they shoot below 75 percent from the line.

TWO STREAKS: Gonzaga has won its last seven road games, scoring 85.6 points and allowing 65.9 points during those contests. San Francisco has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 65.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked first among Division I teams with an average of 88.9 points per game. The Bulldogs have averaged 92.4 points per game over their last five games.

