Nebraska faces tough test vs No. 24 Penn State

No. 24 Penn State (15-5, 5-4) vs. Nebraska (7-14, 2-8)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Penn State presents a tough challenge for Nebraska. Nebraska has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Penn State beat Indiana by 15 on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Nebraska’s Cam Mack has averaged 13.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists while Haanif Cheatham has put up 12.3 points. For the Nittany Lions, Lamar Stevens has averaged 16.7 points and 7.1 rebounds while Myreon Jones has put up 13.9 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Mack has had his hand in 47 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. Mack has 18 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska is 0-8 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 7-6 when it scores at least 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cornhuskers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Nittany Lions. Nebraska has an assist on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Penn State has assists on 35 of 80 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska has made 8.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big Ten teams.

