M.C.S.O. most wanted suspects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two most wanted suspects.



Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Jeffrey Scott Body of Newark and 34-year-old Jamie Lee Mayle of Zanesville.



Body is wanted on a grand jury indictment for multiple charges including possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs with major drug offender specifications. Mayle is wanted on charges of trafficking in drugs.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals should contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office (740) 452-3637.

Jamie Mayle

Jeffrey Body