Golden State visits Cleveland on 10-game road slide

Golden State Warriors (10-39, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits Cleveland looking to end its 10-game road slide.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-19 at home. Cleveland has a 1-22 record against opponents over .500.

The Warriors have gone 3-22 away from home. Golden State is 2-21 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cavaliers and Warriors face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton has averaged 19.6 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love has averaged 17.7 points and collected 6.8 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

D’Angelo Russell leads the Warriors averaging 24 points and collecting 3.6 rebounds. Marquese Chriss is shooting 68.1 percent and has averaged 10 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 106.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, six steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 51.5 percent shooting.

Warriors: 1-9, averaging 108.5 points, 42 rebounds, 27.3 assists, eight steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points on 49.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ante Zizic: out (illness), Brandon Knight: out (knee).

Warriors: Kevon Looney: out (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.