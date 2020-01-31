BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 57, Paulding 51

Akr. Ellet 62, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 45

Akr. Hoban 80, Cle. VASJ 72

Alliance Marlington 94, Salem 70

Amherst Steele 60, Olmsted Falls 35

Anna 53, Jackson Center 38

Ansonia 51, Casstown Miami E. 34

Antwerp 43, Defiance Tinora 23

Apple Creek Waynedale 51, Smithville 40

Arcadia 62, N. Baltimore 50

Arcanum 50, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 19

Archbold 44, Liberty Center 32

Arlington 59, McComb 42

Ashland 67, Shelby 63, OT

Ashville Teays Valley 62, Circleville 53, OT

Atwater Waterloo 72, Mineral Ridge 53

Aurora 44, Kent Roosevelt 41

Avon Lake 63, N. Ridgeville 59

Barnesville 82, Bridgeport 58

Beavercreek 61, Huber Hts. Wayne 50

Bellbrook 52, Eaton 49

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52, Spring. NW 47

Belmont Union Local 62, Lore City Buckeye Trail 42

Beloit W. Branch 63, Minerva 43

Belpre 57, Waterford 38

Berea-Midpark 75, Westlake 62

Bloom-Carroll 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 53

Botkins 58, Houston 46

Bowling Green 50, Maumee 45

Bristol 67, Youngs. Liberty 62

Brooke, W.Va. 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 41

Bryan 42, Delta 21

Byesville Meadowbrook 44, Dover 37

Cambridge 68, Marietta 65

Cameron, W.Va. 79, Beallsville 58

Canal Winchester 94, Cols. Franklin Hts. 52

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 84, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 49

Canfield S. Range 63, Hubbard 52

Cedarville 60, Spring. Cath. Cent. 40

Chagrin Falls 64, Chesterland W. Geauga 52

Chardon 64, Madison 58

Chardon NDCL 45, Parma Padua 44

Chillicothe Unioto 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 40

Cin. Christian 78, Cin. N. College Hill 56

Cin. Elder 50, Cin. St. Xavier 48

Cin. Gamble Montessori 67, Cin. College Prep. 41

Cin. Hughes 90, Cin. Shroder 42

Cin. Madeira 57, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 39

Cin. McNicholas 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 44

Cin. Moeller 59, Cin. La Salle 43

Cin. Oak Hills 54, Fairfield 39

Cin. Princeton 65, Hamilton 51

Cin. Taft 84, Cin. Western Hills 81

Cin. Turpin 56, Loveland 33

Cin. Walnut Hills 66, Kings Mills Kings 47

Cin. West Clermont 62, Cin. Withrow 37

Circleville Logan Elm 50, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 36

Cle. Hts. 63, Maple Hts. 51

Cle. Lincoln W. 74, Cle. Collinwood 71

Coldwater 50, New Knoxville 35

Collins Western Reserve 52, Norwalk St. Paul 47

Cols. Africentric 58, Cols. Marion-Franklin 50

Cols. Beechcroft 77, Cols. Whetstone 24

Cols. Briggs 68, Cols. Eastmoor 64

Cols. Centennial 97, Cols. International 52

Cols. East 62, Cols. Mifflin 58

Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Delaware Buckeye Valley 44

Cols. Independence 86, Cols. West 70

Cols. Linden McKinley 43, Cols. Northland 42

Cols. Ready 57, Cols. DeSales 47

Cols. South 77, Cols. Walnut Ridge 66

Cols. St. Charles 39, Cols. Hartley 38, 2OT

Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Galloway Westland 43

Columbia Station Columbia 69, Sullivan Black River 41

Columbiana 88, E. Palestine 46

Columbus Grove 54, Bluffton 30

Convoy Crestview 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 38

Copley 65, Barberton 57

Cortland Lakeview 54, Niles McKinley 51

Creston Norwayne 66, Rittman 44

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 57, Massillon Tuslaw 48

Dalton 59, Jeromesville Hillsdale 37

Day. Christian 47, Yellow Springs 30

Day. Jefferson 56, Day. Miami Valley 49

Day. Thurgood Marshall 75, Day. Meadowdale 62

Defiance 48, Celina 34

Delaware Christian 61, Northside Christian 24

Delphos St. John’s 50, New Bremen 37

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, McConnelsville Morgan 57

Dublin Coffman 70, Marysville 53

Dublin Jerome 53, Hilliard Darby 39

Dublin Scioto 62, Worthington Kilbourne 45

Edon 56, Montpelier 44

Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Brooklyn 66

Findlay 62, Oregon Clay 54

Franklin 69, Germantown Valley View 55

Ft. Recovery 44, Maria Stein Marion Local 32

Gahanna Lincoln 57, Grove City 47

Galion Northmor 44, Cardington-Lincoln 32

Garfield Hts. Trinity 40, Burton Berkshire 35

Garrettsville Garfield 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 44

Georgetown 51, Bethel-Tate 35

Girard 48, Poland Seminary 46

Gorham Fayette 44, Stryker 37

Grafton Midview 68, Avon 49

Green 47, Can. McKinley 40

Grove City Cent. Crossing 49, Hilliard Davidson 48

Grove City Christian 60, Millersport 57

Hamilton New Miami 80, Miami Valley Christian Academy 60

Hannibal River 56, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47

Harrison 70, Morrow Little Miami 44

Haviland Wayne Trace 68, Holgate 36

Heartland Christian 77, Kingsway Christian 23

Heath 69, Utica 26

Hicksville 45, Edgerton 28

Hilliard Bradley 59, Delaware Hayes 37

Howard E. Knox 48, Centerburg 39

Hunting Valley University 66, Andrews Osborne Academy 47

Independence 75, Kirtland 70

Ironton 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40

Jamestown Greeneview 54, Spring. Greenon 52

Johnstown-Monroe 58, Johnstown Northridge 37

Kenton 55, Van Wert 50

Kettering Alter 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 43

Kidron Cent. Christian 72, Crestline 51

Kinsman Badger 56, Southington Chalker 46

LaGrange Keystone 54, Sheffield Brookside 33

Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 65, Hudson WRA 54

Lakewood 73, N. Olmsted 40

Lakewood St. Edward 57, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 52

Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Amanda-Clearcreek 37

Leavittsburg LaBrae 65, Brookfield 46

Leesburg Fairfield 77, Manchester 37

Lexington 38, Mansfield Madison 28

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45, Cin. Colerain 19

Lima Perry 53, Sidney Lehman 34

Lima Shawnee 65, Ottawa-Glandorf 53

Lima Sr. 66, Tol. St. John’s 51

Linsly, W.Va. 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54

Lodi Cloverleaf 65, Akr. Coventry 57

London 44, Bellefontaine 42

Lorain 111, E. Cle. Shaw 74

Lorain Clearview 73, Oberlin Firelands 66

Lowellville 58, Berlin Center Western Reserve 49

Lucasville Valley 59, Beaver Eastern 40

Lynchburg-Clay 52, W. Union 50

Lyndhurst Brush 69, Willoughby S. 59

Magnolia Sandy Valley 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34

Malvern 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57

Mansfield Sr. 50, Mt. Vernon 44

Mansfield St. Peter’s 50, Loudonville 47

Mantua Crestwood 72, Hartville Lake Center Christian 62

Marion Harding 81, Caledonia River Valley 75

Marion Pleasant 50, Bellville Clear Fork 37

Mason 74, Cin. Sycamore 35

Massillon 59, Canfield 48

Massillon Perry 48, Massillon Jackson 43

Mayfield 67, Eastlake N. 46

McArthur Vinton County 84, Nelsonville-York 59

McDonald 85, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Marion Elgin 49

Mechanicsburg 56, N. Lewisburg Triad 41

Mentor 81, Medina 80

Metamora Evergreen 62, Hamler Patrick Henry 44

Miamisburg 69, Lebanon 60

Miller City 77, Ft. Jennings 75

Minford 61, Portsmouth W. 38

Mogadore 69, Rootstown 58

Monroe 43, Brookville 37

Monroeville 50, Plymouth 42

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 76, Cory-Rawson 52

Mt. Orab Western Brown 55, Goshen 52

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 71, Lima Temple Christian 46

N. Can. Hoover 64, Alliance 41

New Albany 58, Groveport-Madison 40

New Boston Glenwood 63, Ironton St. Joseph 60

New Lexington 54, Zanesville Maysville 53

New London 64, Ashland Mapleton 62, OT

New Middletown Spring. 57, Sebring McKinley 42

New Paris National Trail 49, New Madison Tri-Village 40

New Richmond 63, Batavia 56

Newark 52, Sunbury Big Walnut 47

Newton Falls 47, Columbiana Crestview 35

Norton 70, Mogadore Field 50

Oak Glen, W.Va. 65, Wellsville 44

Oberlin 52, Wellington 45

Ontario 80, Galion 66

Orange 64, Gates Mills Hawken 54

Ottoville 51, Kalida 35

Painesville Harvey 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 29

Pandora-Gilboa 73, Vanlue 66

Parma 74, Medina Buckeye 53

Parma Hts. Holy Name 95, Fairview 85

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 71, Bay Village Bay 64

Parma Normandy 61, Elyria Cath. 49

Pemberville Eastwood 50, Elmore Woodmore 32

Peninsula Woodridge 55, Ravenna 52

Perry 70, Geneva 60

Perrysburg 74, Napoleon 32

Pickerington Cent. 63, Reynoldsburg 48

Pickerington N. 52, Lancaster 31

Piketon 72, Southeastern 19

Pioneer N. Central 72, W. Unity Hilltop 36

Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, Spring. Shawnee 43

Pomeroy Meigs 69, Athens 67

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23

Powell Olentangy Liberty 62, Westerville N. 47

Proctorville Fairland 51, Chesapeake 34

Reedsville Eastern 54, Wahama, W.Va. 28

Richfield Revere 58, Medina Highland 52

Richmond Hts. 99, Wickliffe 67

Richwood N. Union 67, Lewistown Indian Lake 53

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 71, Mowrystown Whiteoak 65

Rockford Parkway 50, St. Henry 39

Rocky River Lutheran W. 81, Orwell Grand Valley 39

Rossford 53, Fostoria 46

S. Charleston SE 43, London Madison Plains 41

S. Point 63, Ironton Rock Hill 35

Salineville Southern 78, Leetonia 45

Sardinia Eastern Brown 57, Seaman N. Adams 41

Shadyside 73, New Matamoras Frontier 62

Sherwood Fairview 59, Defiance Ayersville 44

Sidney 64, Xenia 52

Sidney Fairlawn 60, Russia 42

Solon 56, Brunswick 49

Sparta Highland 60, Mt. Gilead 56

Spencerville 59, Harrod Allen E. 31

Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42

Spring. NE 48, W. Jefferson 39

Springfield 58, Kettering Fairmont 43

St. Marys Memorial 54, Elida 43

Stewart Federal Hocking 65, Racine Southern 38

Stow-Munroe Falls 46, Wadsworth 37

Strasburg-Franklin 47, E. Can. 29

Streetsboro 65, Akr. Springfield 21

Struthers 46, Jefferson Area 35

Sylvania Southview 61, Sylvania Northview 58

Thomas Worthington 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35

Thornville Sheridan 70, Crooksville 52

Tipp City Tippecanoe 66, Greenville 40

Tol. Bowsher 74, Tol. Woodward 61

Tol. Cent. Cath. 68, Fremont Ross 47

Tol. Christian 56, Oregon Stritch 55

Tol. Ottawa Hills 36, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 33

Tol. St. Francis 45, Tol. Whitmer 42

Tontogany Otsego 51, Millbury Lake 49

Toronto 61, Madonna, W.Va. 49

Trotwood-Madison 63, Centerville 59

Troy Christian 65, Legacy Christian 45

Twinsburg 64, N. Royalton 56

Uhrichsville Claymont 56, Newcomerstown 32

Union City Mississinawa Valley 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40

Van Buren 82, Leipsic 74

Van Wert Lincolnview 59, Delphos Jefferson 40

Versailles 46, Minster 43

Vienna Mathews 69, Newbury 41

Vincent Warren 57, Albany Alexander 47

W. Carrollton 77, Piqua 56

W. Chester Lakota W. 61, Middletown 59

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 66, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46

W. Liberty-Salem 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 28

Wapakoneta 66, Lima Bath 62

Warren Champion 60, Campbell Memorial 46

Warren Harding 71, Warren Howland 43

Warrensville Hts. 74, Bedford 46

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Hillsboro 46

Wauseon 47, Swanton 38

Waverly 58, Oak Hill 53

Waynesfield-Goshen 65, Dola Hardin Northern 53

Wellston 54, Bidwell River Valley 41

West Salem Northwestern 67, Doylestown Chippewa 59

Westerville Cent. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy 62

Westerville S. 62, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64, Holland Springfield 50

Willard 46, Oak Harbor 45, OT

Williamsburg 63, Felicity-Franklin 58

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, Portsmouth Clay 42

Wilmington 57, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48

Windham 76, Cortland Maplewood 19

Wooster 53, Millersburg W. Holmes 43

Wooster Triway 69, Akr. Manchester 39

Worthington Christian 61, Cols. Bexley 41

Youngs. Boardman 71, Tallmadge 49

Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Louisville 50

Youngs. East 67, Grand River Academy 44

Youngs. Mooney 62, Youngs. Ursuline 54

Zanesville 55, Warsaw River View 50

Zanesville Rosecrans 88, Fairfield Christian 39

Zanesville W. Muskingum 66, Philo 58, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Woodward vs. Cin. Aiken, ccd.

Cin. Wyoming vs. Cin. Deer Park, ccd.

Glouster Trimble vs. Corning Miller, ppd.

Greenwich S. Cent. vs. Ashland Crestview, ppd.

Mansfield Christian vs. Lucas, ppd.

Williamsport Westfall vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ppd. to Feb 4th.

___

