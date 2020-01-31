BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 57, Paulding 51
Akr. Hoban 80, Cle. VASJ 72
Amherst Steele 60, Olmsted Falls 35
Anna 53, Jackson Center 38
Antwerp 43, Defiance Tinora 23
Apple Creek Waynedale 51, Smithville 40
Archbold 44, Liberty Center 32
Arlington 59, McComb 42
Atwater Waterloo 72, Mineral Ridge 53
Aurora 44, Kent Roosevelt 41
Avon Lake 63, N. Ridgeville 59
Barnesville 82, Bridgeport 58
Belmont Union Local 62, Lore City Buckeye Trail 42
Beloit W. Branch 63, Minerva 43
Belpre 57, Waterford 38
Berea-Midpark 75, Westlake 62
Bloom-Carroll 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 53
Botkins 58, Houston 46
Bowling Green 50, Maumee 45
Bristol 67, Youngs. Liberty 62
Brooke, W.Va. 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 41
Bryan 42, Delta 21
Byesville Meadowbrook 44, Dover 37
Cambridge 68, Marietta 65
Cameron, W.Va. 79, Beallsville 58
Canal Winchester 94, Cols. Franklin Hts. 52
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 84, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 49
Canfield S. Range 63, Hubbard 52
Cedarville 60, Spring. Cath. Cent. 40
Chardon NDCL 45, Parma Padua 44
Cin. Christian 78, Cin. N. College Hill 56
Cin. Hughes 90, Cin. Shroder 42
Cin. McNicholas 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 44
Cin. Moeller 59, Cin. La Salle 43
Cin. Oak Hills 54, Fairfield 39
Cin. Princeton 65, Hamilton 51
Cin. Walnut Hills 66, Kings Mills Kings 47
Coldwater 50, New Knoxville 35
Collins Western Reserve 52, Norwalk St. Paul 47
Cols. Beechcroft 77, Cols. Whetstone 24
Cols. Linden McKinley 43, Cols. Northland 42
Cols. South 77, Cols. Walnut Ridge 66
Columbia Station Columbia 69, Sullivan Black River 41
Columbiana 88, E. Palestine 46
Columbus Grove 54, Bluffton 30
Convoy Crestview 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 38
Copley 65, Barberton 57
Creston Norwayne 66, Rittman 44
Day. Christian 47, Yellow Springs 30
Day. Jefferson 56, Day. Miami Valley 49
Defiance 48, Celina 34
Delphos St. John’s 50, New Bremen 37
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, McConnelsville Morgan 57
Dublin Coffman 70, Marysville 53
Edon 56, Montpelier 44
Findlay 62, Oregon Clay 54
Franklin 69, Germantown Valley View 55
Ft. Recovery 44, Maria Stein Marion Local 32
Garfield Hts. Trinity 40, Burton Berkshire 35
Garrettsville Garfield 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 44
Georgetown 51, Bethel-Tate 35
Girard 48, Poland Seminary 46
Gorham Fayette 44, Stryker 37
Grafton Midview 68, Avon 49
Green 47, Can. McKinley 40
Greenwich S. Cent. 0, Ashland Crestview 0
Hannibal River 56, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47
Harrison 70, Morrow Little Miami 44
Haviland Wayne Trace 68, Holgate 36
Hicksville 45, Edgerton 28
Howard E. Knox 48, Centerburg 39
Hunting Valley University 66, Andrews Osborne Academy 47
Independence 75, Kirtland 70
Ironton 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40
Jamestown Greeneview 54, Spring. Greenon 52
Johnstown-Monroe 58, Johnstown Northridge 37
Kenton 55, Van Wert 50
Kettering Alter 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 43
Kidron Cent. Christian 72, Crestline 51
LaGrange Keystone 54, Sheffield Brookside 33
Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 65, Hudson WRA 54
Lakewood 73, N. Olmsted 40
Lakewood St. Edward 57, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 52
Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Amanda-Clearcreek 37
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45, Cin. Colerain 19
Lima Perry 53, Sidney Lehman 34
Lima Shawnee 65, Ottawa-Glandorf 53
Lima Sr. 66, Tol. St. John’s 51
Linsly, W.Va. 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54
Lodi Cloverleaf 65, Akr. Coventry 57
Lorain 111, E. Cle. Shaw 74
Lorain Clearview 73, Oberlin Firelands 66
Lucasville Valley 59, Beaver Eastern 40
Magnolia Sandy Valley 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34
Malvern 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57
Mansfield St. Peter’s 50, Loudonville 47
Mantua Crestwood 72, Hartville Lake Center Christian 62
Marion Pleasant 50, Bellville Clear Fork 37
Massillon 59, Canfield 48
Mayfield 67, Eastlake N. 46
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Marion Elgin 49
Mentor 81, Medina 80
Metamora Evergreen 62, Hamler Patrick Henry 44
Miller City 77, Ft. Jennings 75
Minford 61, Portsmouth W. 38
Monroe 43, Brookville 37
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 76, Cory-Rawson 52
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 71, Lima Temple Christian 46
N. Can. Hoover 64, Alliance 41
New Boston Glenwood 63, Ironton St. Joseph 60
New Lexington 54, Zanesville Maysville 53
New Richmond 63, Batavia 56
Norton 70, Mogadore Field 50
Oak Glen, W.Va. 65, Wellsville 44
Oberlin 52, Wellington 45
Ottoville 51, Kalida 35
Pandora-Gilboa 73, Vanlue 66
Parma 74, Medina Buckeye 53
Pemberville Eastwood 50, Elmore Woodmore 32
Peninsula Woodridge 55, Ravenna 52
Perrysburg 74, Napoleon 32
Piketon 72, Southeastern 19
Pioneer N. Central 72, W. Unity Hilltop 36
Pomeroy Meigs 69, Athens 67
Powell Olentangy Liberty 62, Westerville N. 47
Reedsville Eastern 54, Wahama, W.Va. 28
Richfield Revere 58, Medina Highland 52
Richmond Hts. 99, Wickliffe 67
Richwood N. Union 67, Lewistown Indian Lake 53
Rockford Parkway 50, St. Henry 39
Rossford 53, Fostoria 46
S. Charleston SE 43, London Madison Plains 41
Salineville Southern 78, Leetonia 45
Sardinia Eastern Brown 57, Seaman N. Adams 41
Sherwood Fairview 59, Defiance Ayersville 44
Sidney 64, Xenia 52
Sidney Fairlawn 60, Russia 42
Solon 56, Brunswick 49
Sparta Highland 60, Mt. Gilead 56
Spencerville 59, Harrod Allen E. 31
Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42
Spring. NE 48, W. Jefferson 39
St. Marys Memorial 54, Elida 43
Stewart Federal Hocking 65, Racine Southern 38
Stow-Munroe Falls 46, Wadsworth 37
Streetsboro 65, Akr. Springfield 21
Struthers 46, Jefferson Area 35
Thornville Sheridan 70, Crooksville 52
Tipp City Tippecanoe 66, Greenville 40
Tol. Christian 56, Oregon Stritch 55
Tol. Ottawa Hills 36, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 33
Tol. St. Francis 45, Tol. Whitmer 42
Tontogany Otsego 51, Millbury Lake 49
Troy Christian 65, Legacy Christian 45
Twinsburg 64, N. Royalton 56
Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Newcomerstown 32
Union City Mississinawa Valley 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40
Van Wert Lincolnview 59, Delphos Jefferson 40
Versailles 46, Minster 43
Vienna Mathews 69, Newbury 41
Vincent Warren 57, Albany Alexander 47
W. Carrollton 77, Piqua 56
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 66, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46
Wapakoneta 66, Lima Bath 62
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Hillsboro 46
Wauseon 47, Swanton 38
Waverly 58, Oak Hill 53
Waynesfield-Goshen 65, Dola Hardin Northern 53
Wellston 54, Bidwell River Valley 41
West Salem Northwestern 67, Doylestown Chippewa 59
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64, Holland Springfield 50
Wilmington 57, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48
Windham 76, Cortland Maplewood 19
Worthington Christian 61, Cols. Bexley 41
Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Louisville 50
Zanesville 55, Warsaw River View 50
Zanesville Rosecrans 88, Fairfield Christian 39
Zanesville W. Muskingum 66, Philo 58, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Woodward vs. Cin. Aiken, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/