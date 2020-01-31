Fifty Years In, Owner of The Barn Innovates Facility

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — It’s a big moment for The Barn on Linden Ave. in Zanesville. The nightlife establishment has been in business for fifty years.

“Over those fifty years, there’s been a lot of wear and tear and a lot of that kind of stuff on the building, so we went through some renovations recently and we came in and worked on the bar top and put in a nice, new solid surface bar and as well as some solid surface flooring. It’s slip-resistant and water resistant and all of those things to make it more comfortable for the servers back here working, and the bartenders to work and serve our customers better,” says Jim Watson, Owner.

Watson is the fourth owner of The Barn, one of the most popular entertainment establishments in the Y City.

“Putting money back into the business and trying to use all local companies with how we’re doing that and sourcing it. We’ve got some fifty-year shirts that were made by 5Bs. Local guys from W.D. Thomas Construction came in and did all of the contruction work, and a local woodworker, Mike Lee, came in and did a lot of the woodworking,” Watson adds.

The improvements to The Bar were finished just in time for Super Bowl Sunday. They will spotlight 65-cent wings and $2 off any large pizza.