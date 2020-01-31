Deadline Day: Man United makes bid for striker Josh King

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United’s business in the January transfer window might not be finished.

On the final day of the window on Friday, United is trying to sign a striker and has made an offer for Bournemouth’s Josh King, who spent time at Old Trafford as a teenager.

“It’s going to be (a decision) between the chief executive and owner,” Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said. “I love Josh as a player and person. I know what Manchester United means to him with his history with the club, so I understand his position.”

Howe said he would be “very reluctant” to let King leave.

“With a day to go in the window, it’s very difficult to find a replacement,” said Howe, whose team is in the Premier League’s relegation zone with 14 games left.

King, who is currently out injured, joined United in 2008 when he turned 16 and played under United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the club’s reserve team. He never played for the senior team and went out on loan to several clubs before leaving for Blackburn in 2013.

United completed the signing of attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a deal that could be worth up to 80 million euros ($88 million).

Solskjaer is short of striker options with Marcus Rashford injured.

The transfer window closes in England at 11 p.m. (2300 GMT).

