Updated on Thursday, 30 January 2020 at 5:17 PM EST:

FRIDAY: A stray snow shower possible around sunrise, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the early morning, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a snow shower, likely during the late morning and early afternoon, and then widely scattered rain showers and snow showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 41°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers and snow showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 31°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the early morning, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a snow shower, possible during the early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a snow shower, likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 42°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers, and possibly a snow shower, likely during the early evening, and then widely scattered rain showers and snow showers possible during the late evening, and then lingering snow showers possible during the overnight, gradually tapering off towards sunrise. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 51°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 34°.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Lows around 40°.

TUESDAY: Rain showers possible. Highs around 56°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Lows around 46°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 52°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 32°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 44°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure with a maximum pressure of 1024 mb was centered over Terra Haute, IN, whilst another center was located near Tulsa, OK at 1022 mb, and a third was positioned around Philadelphia, PA at 1027 mb. On the latest upper level charts, a slight ridge at 500 mb is estimated to be centered right over Toledo, OH, whilst the associated trough extends from the Dakota’s (where a closed upper level low can be found) all the way down to the Baja of California.

Thick clouds have once again proven to be fairly stubborn for the 5th day in a row. The clearing that I was expected did not occur last night, although the cloud heights were a little higher than the previous few nights. KZZV reported overcast skies throughout the night and into the day today, with the cloud base being around 3,400 feet as of 4:45 PM EST. Looking outside, there are a few breaks in the low level clouds at times, and at times KCMH (Columbus) has reported mostly cloudy skies at the lower levels, but overcast skies have remained just slightly above the breaks in the clouds there.

As we work our way through the night tonight, the upper level ridge will become a little bit more pronounced as it positions itself over central Ohio. Likely, this will help to keep the clouds around the area as mid-level moisture continues to filter into the area. Because of the presence of the clouds for tonight, I am hesitant to put the low temperature any lower than 27° (this morning, our low temperature was only at 30° due to the solid cloud cover). The only reason I am putting tonight’s low temperature at 27° as opposed to 30° is that we still have a chance for some of the clouds to break in the low levels early this evening, which may allow the temperatures to take a little dip before the thick overcast returns. Because of the thick overcast, I am keeping a stray snow shower in the forecast for the overnight hours, and then upping the precipitation coverage probability from 10% to 20% by sunrise to account for a vorticity maximum coming out of Indiana by sunrise.

This vorticity maximum will pass over Ohio as we head into Friday. Given the mid level moisture possible, combined with the approaching trough, I am expecting that scattered precipitation will be likely as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours on Friday. It is possible for us to start off with a few snow showers, but likely this will be mainly a rain event for us. The 5400m line appears to be just south of us, but given how I am expecting surface temperatures to be in the upper-30s to lower-40s by the time the majority of the precipitation arrives, I am expecting that the bulk of the precipitation will likely fall as rain at the surface. The rain, however, does not appear like it will be mainly heavy, instead it appears to be more of a light to moderate rain and it will likely be in a scattered form, rather than a steady form.

A brief break in the precipitation chances will be with us as we head into late Friday Night, but the upper level trough will enter into our area by Saturday. Naturally, this will come with it’s own vorticity maximums. Mid-level moisture from some of the guidance models does suggest that precipitation will be possible (if not likely) during Saturday Afternoon and into Saturday Evening. However, the likelihood of it being a steady event is not looking the best. In addition, it appears that the bulk of the precipitation will pass to our north and to our south, leaving most of central Ohio likely with the least amount of precipitation from this evening. Nonetheless, I am keeping the precipitation coverage probability in our area at 60% for late Saturday Afternoon and into early Saturday Evening, and then a gradual tapering off during the overnight hours.

Sunday appears to be a day in which the upper levels will begin to transition into our next upcoming system (metaphorically speaking that is). Drier air in the mid levels will likely help in diminishing the cloud cover in our area as we head into Sunday Afternoon. For this reason, I went ahead and put Sunday as partly cloudy, especially during the afternoon. Overnight, there is a possibility that we could see mostly clear skies, but high level clouds approaching from our next system will likely filter into the region as we head into late Sunday Night, and so for this reason I am keeping things are partly cloudy for Sunday Night.

On Monday, a low pressure system passing up to our north will drag a cold front through the upper Great Lakes and upper Midwest. This cold front will then stall out somewhere along a line from Lake Huron down into Kansas/Oklahoma. A surface low pressure will latch onto it and begin to develop. This will bring our next chance for precipitation into the area. Rain appears to start filtering into the region possibly as early as Monday Night, and then by Tuesday we could be seeing rain showers for a few days. Temperatures are also going to once again go well above average due to the fact that the stalled out front appears as though it will be north of our area for most of the time.

Temperatures may cool slightly once the system passes through on Wednesday Night.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

