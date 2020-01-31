25th M.C.C.F Ground Hog Day Celebration

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Community Foundation celebrated their Ground Hog Day Celebration this evening at the OUZ Zane State Campus Center.



This was their 25th Anniversary of having the celebration. Jim and Bobbi Lepi were awarded the Dick Johnson Civic leadership Award, while Kyle Witucky was awarded the Brian T Wagner Community Leadership Award. There was also a live auction. This is the Muskingum County Community Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, and helps them with their Spring Grant Competition.

