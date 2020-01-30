Woman Injured in Home Invasion

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for three suspects that took part in a home invasion early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said before 3AM deputies responded to Meadows Apartment Complex on Magnolia Street, officials said the female was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center with injuries, not considered to be life threatening.

The sheriff’s office is now searching for three male suspects all wearing dark clothing.

If anyone has information on this incident they’re asked to call the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 622-2411.