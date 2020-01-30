Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 78, Cle. VASJ 17

Alliance Marlington 45, Navarre Fairless 36

Amherst Steele 53, N. Olmsted 30

Ashtabula Lakeside 37, Conneaut 24

Augusta, Ky. 58, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 37

Aurora 56, Medina Highland 53

Austintown Fitch 50, Canfield 47, OT

Avon 48, Berea-Midpark 46

Bay Village Bay 63, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 31

Beavercreek 45, Clayton Northmont 36

Bellefontaine 47, Spring. Kenton Ridge 40

Beloit W. Branch 51, Can. South 26

Berlin Hiland 68, Lore City Buckeye Trail 11

Burton Berkshire 65, Middlefield Cardinal 25

Can. McKinley 46, Massillon Jackson 36

Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Massillon 38

Cardington-Lincoln 94, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 36

Chardon NDCL 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 46

Chesterland W. Geauga 55, Chagrin Falls 42

Cin. Clark Montessori 30, Cin. Country Day 19

Cin. Colerain 58, Hamilton 24

Cin. N. College Hill 36, Cin. Christian 27

Cin. Princeton 51, Mason 50

Cin. Sycamore 54, Cin. Oak Hills 42

Cin. Taft 37, Hamilton Ross 30

Cle. Cent. Cath. 54, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 31

Cle. Hts. 35, Bedford 24

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 52, Lawrence School 48

Copley 64, Tallmadge 56

Cuyahoga Falls 51, Hudson 41

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48, Louisville Aquinas 16

Day. Meadowdale 47, Day. Jefferson 36

Eastlake N. 65, Chardon 28

Elyria Cath. 63, Parma Normandy 26

Fairport Harbor Harding 64, Wickliffe 40

Fayetteville-Perry 60, Cin. College Prep. 26

Franklin Furnace Green 49, Fairview, Ky. 46, OT

Galloway Westland 55, Cols. Briggs 40

Garfield Hts. Trinity 36, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26

Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 35

Greenfield McClain 37, Chillicothe 35

Greenville 42, Xenia 39

Hartville Lake Center Christian 45, Youngs. Valley Christian 41

Hebron Lakewood 60, Heath 37

Howard E. Knox 82, Coshocton 50

Independence 40, Cuyahoga Hts. 33

Kent Roosevelt 42, Richfield Revere 41

Kettering Fairmont 54, Huber Hts. Wayne 34

Kirtland 64, Orwell Grand Valley 18

Leavittsburg LaBrae 39, Brookfield 25

Lebanon 57, Trotwood-Madison 53

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 63, Middletown 43

Lodi Cloverleaf 66, Akr. Springfield 57

Lorain Clearview 62, Sheffield Brookside 32

Lyndhurst Brush 67, Madison 32

Macedonia Nordonia 40, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 29

Marion Pleasant 44, Sparta Highland 39

Massillon Tuslaw 65, Can. Cent. Cath. 20

Mayfield 39, Chagrin Falls Kenston 31

McDermott Scioto NW 70, Portsmouth Sciotoville 17

Medina 44, Brunswick 40

Mentor 61, Solon 49

Minerva 40, Alliance 25

Mogadore 48, Akr. Elms 19

Mogadore Field 40, Peninsula Woodridge 39, OT

Morrow Little Miami 57, Milford 49

Mt. Gilead 54, Crestline 34

N. Can. Hoover 62, Massillon Perry 33

New Carlisle Tecumseh 80, Spring. Shawnee 36

Newark Cath. 47, Newark Licking Valley 46

Newton Falls 45, Columbiana Crestview 32

Norton 66, Ravenna 30

Oberlin Firelands 86, Oberlin 36

Olmsted Falls 42, N. Ridgeville 21

Orange 57, Gates Mills Hawken 45

Painesville Harvey 53, Ashtabula Edgewood 42

Parma 66, Medina Buckeye 62, OT

Parma Hts. Holy Name 46, Fairview 32

Pataskala Licking Hts. 57, Johnstown-Monroe 39

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 72, Johnstown Northridge 14

Perry 38, Geneva 29

Plain City Jonathan Alder 39, London 29

Ravenna SE 70, Mantua Crestwood 32

Rocky River Magnificat 61, Cle. St. Joseph 49

Rootstown 47, Garrettsville Garfield 41

S. Webster 60, Beaver Eastern 47

Salem 45, Carrollton 27

Shaker Hts. Laurel 64, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 47

Springboro 50, Miamisburg 33

Sugarcreek Garaway 65, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25

Sullivan Black River 23, LaGrange Keystone 20

Thomas Worthington 75, Cols. South 38

Thornville Sheridan 51, New Lexington 39

Tipp City Tippecanoe 57, Fairborn 28

Tol. Rogers 46, Tol. Bowsher 24

Troy 49, Sidney 42

Uniontown Lake 38, Dover 26

Utica 42, Granville 41

Wadsworth 46, N. Royalton 17

Warren Champion 64, Campbell Memorial 23

Warren Howland 49, Youngs. Boardman 35

Warrensville Hts. 96, Garfield Hts. 30

Warsaw River View 55, Magnolia Sandy Valley 50

Washington C.H. 55, Jackson 26

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Hillsboro 31

Wellington 36, Columbia Station Columbia 34, OT

Westlake 44, Avon Lake 34

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 71, Zanesville 32

Worthington Kilbourne 56, Logan 44

Youngs. Liberty 87, Youngs. Chaney High School 31

Youngs. Mooney 60, Youngs. East 29

Zanesville Maysville 43, Zanesville W. Muskingum 22

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan vs. Lewistown Indian Lake, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Caldwell vs. Woodsfield Monroe Cent., ppd.

Marietta vs. Ripley, W.Va., ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/