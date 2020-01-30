Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 78, Cle. VASJ 17
Alliance Marlington 45, Navarre Fairless 36
Amherst Steele 53, N. Olmsted 30
Ashtabula Lakeside 37, Conneaut 24
Augusta, Ky. 58, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 37
Aurora 56, Medina Highland 53
Austintown Fitch 50, Canfield 47, OT
Avon 48, Berea-Midpark 46
Bay Village Bay 63, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 31
Beavercreek 45, Clayton Northmont 36
Bellefontaine 47, Spring. Kenton Ridge 40
Beloit W. Branch 51, Can. South 26
Berlin Hiland 68, Lore City Buckeye Trail 11
Burton Berkshire 65, Middlefield Cardinal 25
Can. McKinley 46, Massillon Jackson 36
Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Massillon 38
Cardington-Lincoln 94, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 36
Chardon NDCL 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 46
Chesterland W. Geauga 55, Chagrin Falls 42
Cin. Clark Montessori 30, Cin. Country Day 19
Cin. Colerain 58, Hamilton 24
Cin. N. College Hill 36, Cin. Christian 27
Cin. Princeton 51, Mason 50
Cin. Sycamore 54, Cin. Oak Hills 42
Cin. Taft 37, Hamilton Ross 30
Cle. Cent. Cath. 54, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 31
Cle. Hts. 35, Bedford 24
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 52, Lawrence School 48
Copley 64, Tallmadge 56
Cuyahoga Falls 51, Hudson 41
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48, Louisville Aquinas 16
Day. Meadowdale 47, Day. Jefferson 36
Eastlake N. 65, Chardon 28
Elyria Cath. 63, Parma Normandy 26
Fairport Harbor Harding 64, Wickliffe 40
Fayetteville-Perry 60, Cin. College Prep. 26
Franklin Furnace Green 49, Fairview, Ky. 46, OT
Galloway Westland 55, Cols. Briggs 40
Garfield Hts. Trinity 36, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26
Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 35
Greenfield McClain 37, Chillicothe 35
Greenville 42, Xenia 39
Hartville Lake Center Christian 45, Youngs. Valley Christian 41
Hebron Lakewood 60, Heath 37
Howard E. Knox 82, Coshocton 50
Independence 40, Cuyahoga Hts. 33
Kent Roosevelt 42, Richfield Revere 41
Kettering Fairmont 54, Huber Hts. Wayne 34
Kirtland 64, Orwell Grand Valley 18
Leavittsburg LaBrae 39, Brookfield 25
Lebanon 57, Trotwood-Madison 53
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 63, Middletown 43
Lodi Cloverleaf 66, Akr. Springfield 57
Lorain Clearview 62, Sheffield Brookside 32
Lyndhurst Brush 67, Madison 32
Macedonia Nordonia 40, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 29
Marion Pleasant 44, Sparta Highland 39
Massillon Tuslaw 65, Can. Cent. Cath. 20
Mayfield 39, Chagrin Falls Kenston 31
McDermott Scioto NW 70, Portsmouth Sciotoville 17
Medina 44, Brunswick 40
Mentor 61, Solon 49
Minerva 40, Alliance 25
Mogadore 48, Akr. Elms 19
Mogadore Field 40, Peninsula Woodridge 39, OT
Morrow Little Miami 57, Milford 49
Mt. Gilead 54, Crestline 34
N. Can. Hoover 62, Massillon Perry 33
New Carlisle Tecumseh 80, Spring. Shawnee 36
Newark Cath. 47, Newark Licking Valley 46
Newton Falls 45, Columbiana Crestview 32
Norton 66, Ravenna 30
Oberlin Firelands 86, Oberlin 36
Olmsted Falls 42, N. Ridgeville 21
Orange 57, Gates Mills Hawken 45
Painesville Harvey 53, Ashtabula Edgewood 42
Parma 66, Medina Buckeye 62, OT
Parma Hts. Holy Name 46, Fairview 32
Pataskala Licking Hts. 57, Johnstown-Monroe 39
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 72, Johnstown Northridge 14
Perry 38, Geneva 29
Plain City Jonathan Alder 39, London 29
Ravenna SE 70, Mantua Crestwood 32
Rocky River Magnificat 61, Cle. St. Joseph 49
Rootstown 47, Garrettsville Garfield 41
S. Webster 60, Beaver Eastern 47
Salem 45, Carrollton 27
Shaker Hts. Laurel 64, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 47
Springboro 50, Miamisburg 33
Sugarcreek Garaway 65, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25
Sullivan Black River 23, LaGrange Keystone 20
Thomas Worthington 75, Cols. South 38
Thornville Sheridan 51, New Lexington 39
Tipp City Tippecanoe 57, Fairborn 28
Tol. Rogers 46, Tol. Bowsher 24
Troy 49, Sidney 42
Uniontown Lake 38, Dover 26
Utica 42, Granville 41
Wadsworth 46, N. Royalton 17
Warren Champion 64, Campbell Memorial 23
Warren Howland 49, Youngs. Boardman 35
Warrensville Hts. 96, Garfield Hts. 30
Warsaw River View 55, Magnolia Sandy Valley 50
Washington C.H. 55, Jackson 26
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Hillsboro 31
Wellington 36, Columbia Station Columbia 34, OT
Westlake 44, Avon Lake 34
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 71, Zanesville 32
Worthington Kilbourne 56, Logan 44
Youngs. Liberty 87, Youngs. Chaney High School 31
Youngs. Mooney 60, Youngs. East 29
Zanesville Maysville 43, Zanesville W. Muskingum 22
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan vs. Lewistown Indian Lake, ppd. to Jan 31st.
Caldwell vs. Woodsfield Monroe Cent., ppd.
Marietta vs. Ripley, W.Va., ppd.
