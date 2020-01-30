Villarreal signs Alcácer from Dortmund in record deal

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal signed Spanish striker Paco Alcácer from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday in a deal reportedly worth 23 million euros ($25.5 million), making him the most expensive player ever bought by the club.

The fee would surpass the 20 million euros ($22 million) the Spanish team paid for striker Gerard Moreno in 2018.

The 26-year-old Alcácer signed a contract until June 2025.

He is returning to the Spanish league after spending a season and a half with Dortmund, where he scored 26 goals in 47 matches.

Alcácer joined the German club on a transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

Alcácer previously played for Valencia and Getafe in the Spanish league. He has 12 goals in 19 appearances with Spain’s national team.

Villarreal earlier this month reached a deal with Lyon to send forward Karl Toko Ekambi to the French club on a loan until the end of the season.

Villarreal is eighth in the Spanish league standings.

