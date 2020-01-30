Sheriff Lutz: Macedonia Road Shooting Remains Under Investigation

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz Thursday issued an update on this week’s shooting at 9070 Macedonia Road in Hopewell Township. Lutz says the investigation has been reviewed by the Muskingum Count Prosecutor’s Office and has requested that detectives conduct further investigation. He says the subject being held in the county jail has been released, pending the investigation. Lutz says once the follow-up investigation is completed, his office will be reviewing it with the prosecutor’s office for further review of criminal charges. The individual injured in this case remains in serious but stable conditions in the hospital.

Please follow and like us: