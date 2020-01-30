Sharks forward Tomas Hertl out for season with knee injury

Sports
Associated Press0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl will miss the rest of the season for the San Jose Sharks with a serious knee injury.

The Sharks said Thursday that Hertl tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during the first period of a loss the previous night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Hertl is the second significant Sharks player to be sidelined with a significant injury. Captain Logan Couture has a broken ankle.

The Sharks entered the day with 48 points and are nine points out of a playoff spot. San Jose has missed the postseason only once since the start of the 2003-04 season.

Hertl is second on the team with 36 points this season. He has 16 goals and 20 assists.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Former Tennessee RB Jay Graham back on Vols’ coaching staff

Associated Press

Ed Reed returns to the Miami Hurricanes as chief of staff

Associated Press

David Phelps, Brewers finalize $1.5 million, 1-year deal

Associated Press